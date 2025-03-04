Bella Hadid Sports A Chic Black Swim Set For Her Stylish Beach Day

Bella Hadid's swim sets are a summer mood and the model never fails to hop onto the most risque trends of the season.

When not ruling the runway with her impeccable style, Bella Hadid often leans to chic bikini looks to raise the temperature.

The model is a fan of summer looks and her latest style is just another addition to her fabulously fashionable lookbook. In her latest Instagram post, Bella can be seeing setting the moodboard for beach vacays in a chic black look. Amidst the ethereal sunset, the model poses in a monochrome black swim set.

Her flirty bikinis have often set the trend for the season. However, this time, she turned to this classic black number to make her beach a stylish one. She paired the string bikini top with matching bottoms and added a wraparound skirt to level up her style. Gold-toned earrings were perfect to add contrast to her attire. Her glossy glam and wet hair look completed her beach style.

