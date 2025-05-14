Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid Makes Heads Turn With Cutout Dress, Emeralds And Quiet Rebellion

Model Bella Hadid is back at Cannes and how! She arrived at the French Riviera to walk the red carpet on the very first day of the international film festival.

The 28-year-old made a bold statement at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in 2025, proving again why she remains one of the fashion's most talked-about icons. She made a grand return to the Cannes red carpet for the opening ceremony and the screening of Partir Un Jour (Leave One Day).

She attended the French Film Festival in a custom black gown from Saint Laurent that perfectly matched the vibe of the grand event. The sleek, body-hugging dress featured dramatic cutouts that exposed her sides, an asymmetrical open back, and a daring thigh-high slit - all while cleverly skirting the boundaries of Cannes' new dress code, which discouraged sheer fabrics, oversized silhouettes and long trains. Despite the constraints, Bella brought sensual minimalism and a hint of fashion-forward rebellion to the red carpet.

Bella Hadid looked unrecognisable at Cannes Film Festival 2025. Photo: AFP

Hadid kept the accessories to a minimum! She paired the sultry silhouette with a stunning pair of emerald drop earrings from Chopard that shimmered dramatically with every step. The heart-shaped diamond ring added a touch of elegance to the outfit. Her Saint Laurent's rhinestone-studded heels were equally on point!

Bella stunned her fans with her new honey blonde hair - a striking transition from her classic brunette locks. The soft waves cascading on one shoulder brought a fresh contrast to the dark tones of the dress.

And the makeup - pure magic! She went for a clean, dewy look with a black smokey eye and nude lips, allowing her natural charm to take center stage.

The big fashion moment reminded fans of Angelina Jolie-esque vibes but with a touch of Bella's confident, sultry stride. To us, this was a win at the Festival des Cannes 2025. It even got praise from critics and fans alike.

What made Bella's look stand out was her ability to express individuality within the framework of restriction. While many played it safe at the international festival, she used these limitations as a creative mood board, and she knew how to pull off a bold and unconventional look like a pro!

What do you think of Bella Hadid's look at the Festival des Cannes 2025?