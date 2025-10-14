Bella Hadid Opens Up About Living With Anxiety And Depression, Says It Can "Feel Paralysing"

American model Bella Hadid has been remarkably open about her struggles with depression, anxiety, and mental health, offering candid and personal reflections in interviews and social media posts.

The 29-year-old recently took to her social media account to share all about her struggles with anxiety and depression.

She described living with anxiety and depression as carrying "weight... for many years". She further shared that it can sometimes "feel all-consuming, paralysing, and invisible to the outside world, leaving you in tears before starting your day, wondering why your mind feels so heavy when life around you seems so bright."

There have been times when she wakes up in tears, not sure why her mind feels heavy even though things in her life appear bright and successful.

One of the ways she copes with her struggles is by acknowledging her sensitivity, awareness, and empathy as "superpowers that make us human," and this is what helps her understand herself and others on a deeper level.

Another thing that keeps her strong and helps her deal with all the mental health struggles is her "support system".

"Access to mental health care is not a luxury - it's a right. No matter who you are, where you come from, or what your story looks like, your pain and your healing matter," she shares this message with all her followers.

According to Bella Hadid, seeking help is the best way to deal with mental health problems such as anxiety and depression. She shares the message, "Please don't feel afraid to ask for help, I've been there and I started to understand the workings of my mind by speaking to others."

Over time, Bella Hadid has learned to accept her mental health struggles as part of who she is - not a weakness but as traits that bring sensitivity, awareness, and empathy.