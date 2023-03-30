Ahead Of The Big Mumbai Fashion Show, Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri Meets 'Iconic' Rekha

Rekha with Maria Grazia Chiuri. (courtesy: mariagraziachiuri

Maria Grazia Chiuri, the Creative director of Christian Dior is in Mumbai for Dior's India-inspired pre-fall fashion show, which is scheduled to take place at the Gateway of India on Thursday evening. Ahead of the big fashion gala, Maria Grazia Chiuri posted a picture with film veteran and fashion icon Rekha. Rekha, who has been redefining Indian fashion for decades, was dressed in a pristine white saree for the occasion and looked lovely as ever. Maria Grazia Chiuri shared a picture from the meeting on her Instagram profile on Thursday and she captioned it: "I was so touched to meet the iconic Rekha gi (ji) last night for the first time. India's most iconic woman and incredible actress. I am so grateful you have joined us last night, it was a true honour."

Maria Grazia Chiuri's Instagram post was flooded with comments from fans of the veteran actress. "Two icons in a frame," read a comment. "Oh yes she is the OG," a second comment read. "You met a living Goddess," another fan wrote. "The Asian timeless style icon," wrote another fan. "This incredible! Two women I admire so much, together! This has set my vibes for today! #bossladies," another comment read. "Such powerhouses," read another one.

See the post shared by Maria Grazia Chiuri here:

About Dior's big show tonight - it will be set against the backdrop of the iconic Gateway of India and will witness some of the biggest celebs across the world walking the runway. Excited much?

Rekha is best-known for her performances in films such as Umrao Jaan (1981), for which she even won the National Film Award for Best Actress, Khubsoorat (1980), Ghar, Judaai, Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye, Khoon Bhari Maang, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and Silsila. She was last seen in R Balki-directed Shamitabh, which released in 2015. The actress also featured in a special medley song in the 2018 film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.