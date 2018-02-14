Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Look From Fanne Khan Brings Back Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Memories

Highlights
- Aishwarya's look from Fanne Khan was released on Twitter
- Fanney Khan will be Aishwarya's third association with Anil Kapoor
- They have previously worked in Taal and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai
Twitter was smitten, posting "OMG I was missing Aishwarya today and here comes the first look of her in #FanneKhan. She is totally looking like a Rockstar. And her glasses uff..." and "Love the look...... can't wait to watch this magic #AishwaryaRaiBachchan on the big screen."
There are divas and then there is #AishwaryaRaiBachchan.. our shining star! #FanneKhanpic.twitter.com/3Rh06F0Hpe— KriArj Entertainment (@kriarj) February 13, 2018
Sometime back, a picture of Aishwarya, from the sets of the film had gone viral. One of Aishwarya's fan clubs had shared the picture.
Fanney Khan: Crew member injured in accident on set of Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor-starrer in Mumbai *** As the shoot of a scene from Fanney Khan, an upcoming film starring Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor, was in progress on 5 November in the Flora Fountain area of Mumbai, a crew member suffered injuries as a result of an accident. The scene was being shot on the road, and a motorbike crashed into a crew member - a third assistant director - while she was crossing the road. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the sets of Fanney Khan moments after the accident occurred. Firstpost image/ Sachin Gokhale She fell to the ground and was rushed to the hospital. As she was plugged in to the headphones connected to her walkie talkie, she could not hear the sound of the bike which was approaching. This particular shot involved Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hailing a taxi, and the actress rushed to the spot of the accident but was prevented from going close by the security guards on location. Fanney Khan tells the story of a doting father and aspiring singer played by Anil Kapoor. It will see Aishwarya Rai in the role of a glamourous singing sensation. This musical comedy marks the directorial debut of Atul Manjrekar, and stars Rajkummar Rao in the role of Rai Bachchan's love interest. Slated to release on 13 April 2018, this film is an official adaptation of Everybody's Famous!, a Dutch film which was nominated at the Oscars. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Prernaa Arora are the producers of this film. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #LorealParis #AishwaryaRai #themostbeautifulgirlintheworld #Photoshoot #themostbeautifulwomanintheworld #timelessbeauty #missworld #mostbeautifuleyes #lipstick #beautygoals #goals #lifegoals #beautyqueen #beautyforapurpose #celebrity #makeup #makeupgoals #hairporn #hairgoals #loreal #lorealista #bestactress #bollywood #hollywood #india #france #sexy #kriarjentertainment #FanneyKhan
Earlier this month, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya were holidaying in Australia, where they also celebrated Abhishek's birthday on February 5. One of Aishwarya's fan clubs had posted a picture of the Bachchans enjoying an outdoor meal in Australia.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which released in 2016.