Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Look From Fanne Khan Brings Back Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Memories

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look from her forthcoming filmwas released on Tuesday, and we sort of had adeja vu moment. Aishwarya 's look appeared to be a lot similar to her character Saba Taliyar Khan from. The still was posted by the KriArj Entertainment on Twitter, along with a caption: "There are divas and then there is #AishwaryaRaiBachchan. Our shining star! #FanneKhan." In the picture, Aishwarya can be seen wearing a green khakee jacket teamed with a plain black top and her hair as usual were left tousled. Remember, Aishwarya wearing long coats with plain tees and those tousled hair fromHere's what KriArj Entertainment tweeted:Twitter was smitten, posting "OMG I was missing Aishwarya today and here comes the first look of her in #. She is totally looking like a Rockstar. And her glasses uff..." and "Love the look...... can't wait to watch this magic #AishwaryaRaiBachchan on the big screen."Sometime back, a picture of Aishwarya, from the sets of the film had gone viral. One of Aishwarya's fan clubs had shared the picture.Earlier this month, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya were holidaying in Australia , where they also celebrated Abhishek's birthday on February 5. One of Aishwarya's fan clubs had posted a picture of the Bachchans enjoying an outdoor meal in Australia.Take a look at the picture:is reportedly an adaption of Oscar-nominated film(2000). The Atul Manjrekar-directed film, stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Fanney Khan would be Aishwarya's third association with Anil Kapoor, after Taal and. The film is scheduled to release on June 15.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in in Karan Johar's, which released in 2016.