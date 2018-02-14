Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Look From Fanne Khan Brings Back Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Memories

Aishwarya Rai's look from Fanne Khan reminded us of her character Saba Taliyar Khan from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Entertainment | Updated: February 14, 2018 22:04 IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Image courtesy - kriarj )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Aishwarya's look from Fanne Khan was released on Twitter
  2. Fanney Khan will be Aishwarya's third association with Anil Kapoor
  3. They have previously worked in Taal and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look from her forthcoming film Fanne Khan was released on Tuesday, and we sort of had a Ae Dil Hai Mushkil deja vu moment. Aishwarya's look appeared to be a lot similar to her character Saba Taliyar Khan from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The still was posted by the KriArj Entertainment on Twitter, along with a caption: "There are divas and then there is #AishwaryaRaiBachchan. Our shining star! #FanneKhan." In the picture, Aishwarya can be seen wearing a green khakee jacket teamed with a plain black top and her hair as usual were left tousled. Remember, Aishwarya wearing long coats with plain tees and those tousled hair from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Here's what KriArj Entertainment tweeted:
  Twitter was smitten, posting "OMG I was missing Aishwarya today and here comes the first look of her in #FanneKhan. She is totally looking like a Rockstar. And her glasses uff..." and "Love the look...... can't wait to watch this magic #AishwaryaRaiBachchan on the big screen."

Sometime back, a picture of Aishwarya, from the sets of the film had gone viral. One of Aishwarya's fan clubs had shared the picture.
 
 

Fanney Khan: Crew member injured in accident on set of Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor-starrer in Mumbai *** As the shoot of a scene from Fanney Khan, an upcoming film starring Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor, was in progress on 5 November in the Flora Fountain area of Mumbai, a crew member suffered injuries as a result of an accident. The scene was being shot on the road, and a motorbike crashed into a crew member - a third assistant director - while she was crossing the road. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the sets of Fanney Khan moments after the accident occurred. Firstpost image/ Sachin Gokhale She fell to the ground and was rushed to the hospital. As she was plugged in to the headphones connected to her walkie talkie, she could not hear the sound of the bike which was approaching. This particular shot involved Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hailing a taxi, and the actress rushed to the spot of the accident but was prevented from going close by the security guards on location. Fanney Khan tells the story of a doting father and aspiring singer played by Anil Kapoor. It will see Aishwarya Rai in the role of a glamourous singing sensation. This musical comedy marks the directorial debut of Atul Manjrekar, and stars Rajkummar Rao in the role of Rai Bachchan's love interest. Slated to release on 13 April 2018, this film is an official adaptation of Everybody's Famous!, a Dutch film which was nominated at the Oscars. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Prernaa Arora are the producers of this film. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #LorealParis #AishwaryaRai #themostbeautifulgirlintheworld #Photoshoot #themostbeautifulwomanintheworld #timelessbeauty #missworld #mostbeautifuleyes #lipstick #beautygoals #goals #lifegoals #beautyqueen #beautyforapurpose #celebrity #makeup #makeupgoals #hairporn #hairgoals #loreal #lorealista #bestactress #bollywood #hollywood #india #france #sexy #kriarjentertainment #FanneyKhan

A post shared by R.L (@aishwarya_raifan) on



Earlier this month, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya were holidaying in Australia, where they also celebrated Abhishek's birthday on February 5. One of Aishwarya's fan clubs had posted a picture of the Bachchans enjoying an outdoor meal in Australia.

Take a look at the picture:
 


Fanney Khan is reportedly an adaption of Oscar-nominated film Everybody's Famous (2000). The Atul Manjrekar-directed film, stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Fanney Khan would be Aishwarya's third association with Anil Kapoor, after Taal and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. The film is scheduled to release on June 15.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which released in 2016.

