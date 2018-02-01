When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Surprised Her Taal Director

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave a lovely surprise to filmmaker Subhash Ghai on his 73rd birthday, which he celebrated on January 24. Subhash Ghai and Aishwarya have worked together in 1999's super hit film Taal and Aishwarya surprised the director by dropping by at his acting institute Whistling Woods to wish him on a his special day. Subhash Ghai shared the picture with Aishwarya on Twitter and wrote: "How real friends surprise you is always a treat. So did my favourite star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan by her surprise presence on eve of my birthday in a surprise party by my team @Whistling_Woods @MuktaArtsLtd @MuktaA2Cinemas on 24 January She is always gracious indeed."
Indeed a special one, isn't it?
How real friends surprise u is always a treat. So did my favourite star ashwarya rai bachchan by her surprise presence on eve of my birthday in a surprise party by my team @Whistling_Woods@MuktaArtsLtd@MuktaA2Cinemas on 24 January She is always gracious indeed. pic.twitter.com/nEJ7fxfuKk— Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) January 30, 2018
Subhash Ghai has also directed several super hit films such as Karz, Hero, Meri Jung, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Pardes and Yaadein while Aishwarya Rai, who has starred in films such as Guru, Umrao Jaan, Devdas, Raavan and Jodhaa Akbar, was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Fawad Khan. Aishwarya will soon star in Fanne Khan with her Taal co-star Anil Kapoor.