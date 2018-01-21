Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Receives First Ladies Award In Delhi. See Pics

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan received the prestigious First Ladies Award by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Saturday evening. Aishwarya, 44, turned heads in a grey Sabyasachi sari with floral embroidery, an embellished border and a paired it up with a red blouse. She accessorised her look with red and silver bangles, matching earrings and a small red bindi. (She looked just wow). Women from across 112 different fields, who are the first to set a milestone, were felicitated by President Kovind. News agency PTI reports that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan received the award for being the first Indian actress to be jury member at Cannes. The list was prepared after an extensive research by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been going to the Cannes Film Festival since 2002. Her film, Devdas, was premiered at the Cannes. Last year, it was Aishwarya's 15th year at the Cannes Film Festival.
Aishwarya, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan, along with other members of the film fraternity met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at an event titled 'Shalom Bollywood.' The event called for an epic selfie.
Will my Bollywood selfie beat @TheEllenShow Hollywood selfie at the Oscars? @SrBachchan@juniorbachchan@rajcheerfull@imbhandarkar@vivek_oberoi @ pic.twitter.com/v1r0GIhKLy— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 18, 2018
Later, Abhishek and Aishwarya were photographed at make-up artist Micky Contractor's party. The couple, twinning in black, looked lovely.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan married in 2007. They are parents to daughter Aaradhya, 6. The couple have co-starred in films like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Na Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2, Guru and Raavan. Aishwarya was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and is currently filming Fanne Khan with Anil Kapoor.