Aishwarya And Abhishek Bachchan Take Aaradhya Out For Dinner. Pics Here

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek and Aaradhya went for dinner at a suburban restaurant in Mumbai

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 03, 2018 13:19 IST
New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Aishwarya looked stunning in a black dress
  2. Aaradhya looked cute as a button in a pink frock
  3. The Bachchans celebrated New Year in Mumbai
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan took their daughter Aaradhya on a dinner date at a suburban restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra on Tuesday night. (Aaradhya's New Year treat, maybe?). Aishwarya looked stunning in a black dress and matching heels while Abhishek was casually dressed. Aaradhya looked cute as a button in a pink frock and matching headband. The family of three were photographed with close friends too. The Bachchans celebrated New Year at their Mumbai residence. Pictures of Aaradhya with her cousin Navya Naveli (Shweta Bachchan Nanda's daughter) were shared by Amitabh Bachchan. Aaradhya turned six last November. Aishwarya, 44, and Abhishek, 41, have been married since 2007 and Aaradhya is the couple's only child.

Inside Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya's dinner date.
 
abhishek bachchan aishwarya rai ndtv

Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya photographed in Mumbai

aishwarya rai bachchan ndtv

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya photographed together

aishwarya rai bachchan ndtv

Aishwarya waved at the shutterbugs

aaradhya ndtv

Aaradhya looked so cute


In his blog, Amitabh Bachchan, 75, had mentioned how the family celebrated New Year. "The family sits out in the 'angan' my most favoured destination in the house .. the wife has decorated the table and the food .. it is intimate and warm and delicious .. the grand children are there in smiles and affection .. and what more can one ever desire .. and the little one removes here 'tiara' hair band , places it on her Dada ji's head and finds it hilarious.. the happiest of new years .. and more .. she designs gentle decorative cards for all and presents little gifts for us .. urging everyone to open the gift and give opinion on it."

Take a look at the pictures here.
 
 


Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have co-starred in Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Na Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2, Guru and Raavan. She was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and currently filming Fanne Khan. Abhishek's last release was Housefull 3 and he has a couple of projects lined-up.
 

Trending

aishwarya aaradhyaaishwarya abhishek

