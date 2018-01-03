Aishwarya And Abhishek Bachchan Take Aaradhya Out For Dinner. Pics Here Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek and Aaradhya went for dinner at a suburban restaurant in Mumbai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights Aishwarya looked stunning in a black dress Aaradhya looked cute as a button in a pink frock The Bachchans celebrated New Year in Mumbai



Inside Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya's dinner date.

Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya photographed in Mumbai Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya photographed together Aishwarya waved at the shutterbugs Aaradhya looked so cute

In his angan' my most favoured destination in the house .. the wife has decorated the table and the food .. it is intimate and warm and delicious .. the grand children are there in smiles and affection .. and what more can one ever desire .. and the little one removes here 'tiara' hair band , places it on her Dada ji's head and finds it hilarious.. the happiest of new years .. and more .. she designs gentle decorative cards for all and presents little gifts for us .. urging everyone to open the gift and give opinion on it."



Take a look at the pictures here.

T 2579 - the little one Aaradhya places her 'tiara' hair band on Dada ji and freaks out .. Happy New Year 2018 pic.twitter.com/V3fB7VIweJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 1, 2018

Daughters be the best ... grand daughters the bestest .. Navya Naveli and Aaradhya .. A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Dec 31, 2017 at 8:37pm PST



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have co-starred in Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Na Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2, Guru and Raavan. She was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and currently filming Fanne Khan. Abhishek's last release was Housefull 3 and he has a couple of projects lined-up.





