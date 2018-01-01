Inside Amitabh Bachchan's New Year Celebrations With Granddaughters Navya Naveli And Aaradhya

It's New Year, and here's a gift from megastar Amitabh Bachchan - wonderful pictures of granddaughters Navya Naveli and Aaradhya and details about how the family welcomed the day. "The BLOG for the new year .. and some delightful pictures," tweeted Big B. The pictures are indeed delightful and we can't thank him enough. The 75-year-old megastar mentioned in detail about how the Bachchan family welcomed 2018 and being a Sunday, he also met his well-wishers who queue up outside his Jalsa residence. "The well-wishers are in greater enthusiasm .. their love and their voices more passionate and in cheer .. the wave is subdued due to the strappings on the shoulder .. but not the love," Big B mentioned on his blog.
"The family sits out in the 'angan' my most favoured destination in the house .. the wife has decorated the table and the food .. it is intimate and warm and delicious .. the grand children are there in smiles and affection .. and what more can one ever desire .. and the little one removes here 'tiara' hair band , places it on her Dada ji's head and finds it hilarious.. the happiest of new years .. and more .. she designs gentle decorative cards for all and presents little gifts for us .. urging everyone to open the gift and give opinion on it .." he further mentioned.
Here are the pictures which Big B posted and also shared them across all social media platforms with different captions.
T 2579 - the little one Aaradhya places her 'tiara' hair band on Dada ji and freaks out .. Happy New Year 2018 pic.twitter.com/V3fB7VIweJ— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 1, 2018
Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya are parents to daughter Shweta and son Abhishek, also an actor. Shweta is married to industrialist Nikhil Nanda. Navya is Shweta and Mr Nanda's daughter. She also has a brother Agastya. Abhishek married actress Aishwarya Rai in 2007 and Aaradhya, 6, is their only child.
Amitabh Bachchan last starred in Sarkar 3 and is currently awaits the release of 102 Not Out and also has Thugs Of Hindostan in the pipeline.