Benjamin Netanyahu's Bollywood Selfie With Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya And Other Stars

Highlights
- PM Benjamin Netanyahu clicked selfie with Big B and others
- Mr Netanyahu attended the Shalom Bollywood event
- The event was also attended by Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai
"I want all the Bollywood celebrities, producers and stars to join together for a selfie. Let a few hundred million people see the friendship," Mr Netanyahu said.
"Will my Bollywood selfie beat @TheEllenShow Hollywood selfie at the Oscars? @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan @rajcheerfull @imbhandarkar @vivek_oberoi," PM Benjamin Netanyahu captioned the selfie.
Will my Bollywood selfie beat @TheEllenShow Hollywood selfie at the Oscars? @SrBachchan@juniorbachchan@rajcheerfull@imbhandarkar@vivek_oberoi @ pic.twitter.com/v1r0GIhKLy— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 18, 2018
Karan Johar, who also attended the event on Thursday, posted a picture with PM Netanyahu. He wrote: "A complete honor and privilege to meet with the honourable Prime Minister of Israel @netanyahu ....such a wonderful evening with friends of the fratenity...."
A complete honor and privilege to meet with the honourable Prime Minister of Israel @netanyahu ....such a wonderful evening with friends of the fratenity.... pic.twitter.com/Ig2tmm9NAc— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 18, 2018
At the Shalom event, PM Netanyahu spoke about Bollywood and said, "We believe in you. We believe in Bollywood, we believe in India." He added: "I want to make a pledge tonight, if you guys come and you guys need more, we will put in more. We want Bollywood in Israel."
Praising Amitabh Bachchan, PM Netanyahu said, "I just found out that Amitabh Bachchan had 30 million more followers than I do."
"I looked at other stars as well and I realised that you guys are a big thing. And the reason for that is that the world loves Bollywood, Israel loves Bollywood and I love Bollywood. We are putting our money where our mouth is."
When #Bollywood met #Israel:— Gili Cohen (@gilicohen10) January 18, 2018
PM #Netanyahu and Amitabh Bachchan pic.twitter.com/MQhKCesJDO
Thank you, @SrBachchan for opening your house & your heart for the staff of the Consulate of @israelinMumbai . We are humbled by the honour and the kind words you bestowed on #Israel. Appreciate your active role in the cooperation between #Bollywood & Israel. pic.twitter.com/QSxeAPOLfs— Yaakov Finkelstein (@ykv_finkelstein) January 9, 2018
PM Netanyahu signed off the Shalom Bollywood event with "Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Israel".