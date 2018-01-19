Benjamin Netanyahu's Bollywood Selfie With Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya And Other Stars

A complete honor and privilege to meet with the honourable Prime Minister of Israel @netanyahu ....such a wonderful evening with friends of the fratenity.... pic.twitter.com/Ig2tmm9NAc

Thank you, @SrBachchan for opening your house & your heart for the staff of the Consulate of @israelinMumbai . We are humbled by the honour and the kind words you bestowed on #Israel. Appreciate your active role in the cooperation between #Bollywood & Israel. pic.twitter.com/QSxeAPOLfs