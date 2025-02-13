When Amitabh Bachchan Helped Yash Johar After Karan Johar Mortgaged House

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is flourishing now but the initial journey of the production was not smooth. Director Nikkhil Advani recently recalled a dark phase in Dharma history and how Amitabh Bachchan offered his help to Yash Johar.

During a chat with Lehren Retro, Nikkhil said, "I remember Karan (Johar) telling me that there was a time when he sold his lights and camera. He had mortgaged his house.

"Hiroo Aunty had a heart attack. I think Amitji met Yash uncle and asked him, 'How is Hiroo?'. They were both very close as they were school friends. Yash uncle told him, 'She is in Breach Candy hospital'. Amitji left his shoot and rushed to see her in the hospital," said Karan Johar.

He recalled, "They were there at the hospital. Amitji came out, met Yash uncle and told him, 'There is a boy, who I am making a film with. Romesh is producing it but you call him up and tell him that Amit has given dates for your film.

There is a subject on scarface, we should do it together'. That's how Agneepath came about. That's how the film got made. He simply said, 'I know what you going through, I know what the condition is right now, I am giving you the dates, let's start.'"

Despite Amitabh Bachchan's offer to save Yash Johar's company, Agneepath was not an instant hit when it released. The film received the cult status later.

Nikkhil Advani has worked with Dharma Productions for the film Kal Ho Naa Ho. Dharma Productions produced films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Dostana, My Name Is Khan, Agneepath, Student of the Year, to name a few.