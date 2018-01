Amitabh Bachchan And Jaya Bachchan In A Wonderful Pic Clicked By Daughter Shweta

Highlights "The daughter clicks the parents," he wrote The couple went to watch a French ballet performance The picture was clicked by Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a wonderful picture with wife Jaya Bachchan on social media. "The daughter clicks the parents as they prepare to set off for the French ballet performance," he captioned the post. The picture, shared some nine hours ago on Instagram, has got over 1.7 lakh likes and counting. Mr and Mrs Bachchan have been clicked by their daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, as revealed by Big B. The 75-year-old megastar also shared details about the event on his blog , along with several pictures and wrote, "Such an incredible moment they create on the ballet stage... fluid and soft and of such grace and discipline... the flexibility of their movements perfected to perfection," he wrote.Here's the picture shared by Big B.Last night, he also attended the Mumbai Police's annual event Umang , where other celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and others were also present.Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya are parents to two children - daughter Shweta and son Abhishek (also an actor). Shweta, 43, is a columnist and is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda. They are parents to daughter Navya and son Agastya. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan, 41, is married to actress Aishwarya Rai, 44. They together have a daughter named Aaradhya, 6.Earlier this week, Big B shared some heartwarming pictures with Shweta and wrote, "Daughters are the best." On New Year, he had posted a couple of pictures from the Bachchans' family-only celebrations. The pictures featured his granddaughters Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya. "Daughters be the best ... granddaughters the bestest... Navya Naveli and Aaradhya," he wrote.Amitabh Bachchan is awaiting the release ofand is filming, featuring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He also has, with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, in the pipeline.