Amitabh Bachchan And Jaya Bachchan In A Wonderful Pic Clicked By Daughter Shweta

Highlights
- "The daughter clicks the parents," he wrote
- The couple went to watch a French ballet performance
- The picture was clicked by Shweta Bachchan Nanda
Here's the picture shared by Big B.
T 2531 - 'Bonjour India' the French ballet performance at the invite of the French Ambassador .. aesthetic graceful and sublime in its fluidity .. an experience to remember ever .. pic.twitter.com/fcekhi0AWh— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 13, 2018
Last night, he also attended the Mumbai Police's annual event Umang, where other celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and others were also present.
T 2531 - And then finally to the Mumbai Police function UMANG .. to celebrate the contribution of the Police of the city and acknowledge them and their families .. pic.twitter.com/ceVOGzV10F— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 13, 2018
Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya are parents to two children - daughter Shweta and son Abhishek (also an actor). Shweta, 43, is a columnist and is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda. They are parents to daughter Navya and son Agastya. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan, 41, is married to actress Aishwarya Rai, 44. They together have a daughter named Aaradhya, 6.
Earlier this week, Big B shared some heartwarming pictures with Shweta and wrote, "Daughters are the best."
T 2526 - Daughters are the best .. ! pic.twitter.com/R5OnxW2thW— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 8, 2018
Amitabh Bachchan is awaiting the release of 102 Not Out and is filming Thugs Of Hindostan, featuring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He also has Brahmastra, with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, in the pipeline.