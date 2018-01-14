Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh At Umang 2018. See Pics

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma and others attended the Mumbai Police's annual event Umang 2018

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 14, 2018 11:06 IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan in Mumbai

  1. Deepika Padukone stunned in a black Sabyasachi sari
  2. Alia Bhatt wore a suit by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla
  3. Shilpa Shetty, Tabu, Hema Malini were also there
Bollywood's top stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Sridevi, Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Arjun and Anil Kapoor and other celebs attended the Mumbai Police's annual event Umang 2018 in the city on Saturday night. All these stars thanked the Mumbai Police for their support and bravery. Shilpa Shetty, Tabu, Hema Malini, Prabhu Deva, Kunal Kemmu, TV stars Divyanka Tripathi and Arjun Bijlani were the other celebs who attended the event. Big B also launched the third edition of the Mumbai Police calendar, along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Here are all the pictures from the starry night.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted this photo from the event and also shared "how the contribution of family members of Mumbai Police is a lot more than the department itself."
 

Shah Rukh Khan mesmerised the audiences with his signature step.
 
Shah Rukh Khan photographed at the event


For Aamir Khan, All Is Well...
 
Aamir Khan entertained with his dance


Newlywed Anushka Sharma was a vision in white. She looked absolutely stunning.
 
Anushka Sharma smiled for the cameras


Alia Bhatt wore a suit by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
 
Alia Bhatt pictured with Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul


Deepika Padukone stunned in a black Sabyasachi sari. She paired her look with a bun and black earrings.
 
Deepika Padukone attended the event wearing a black sari


Hello there, Ranveer Singh. He also interacted with Shilpa Shetty and Tabu.
 
Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty and Tabu photographed at the event


Kangana Ranaut looked beautiful in a kanjeevaram sari by Sabyasachi.
 
Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai


Sridevi looked gorgeous in a Falguni Shane Peacock outfit.
 
Sridevi with Ranveer Singh and Maniesh Paul


Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and Akshay Kumar entertained the audiences with their dance moves.
 
Hrithik, Ranbir and Akshay performed at the event


The chacha-bhatija pair (Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor) performed to My Name is Lakhan and we are sure the act must have been jhakaas.
 
Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor photographed during the event


Kriti Sanon and Malika Arora also performed at the event.
 
Kriti Sanon and Malaika Arora also performed


TV stars Divyanka Tripathi and Arjun Bijlani were seated together.
 
Divyanka and Arjun in Mumbai


Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Govinda and Rohit Shetty were also present at the event.
 

Amitabh Bachchanshah rukh khanAamir khan

