Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh At Umang 2018. See Pics

Bollywood's top stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Sridevi, Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Arjun and Anil Kapoor and other celebs attended the Mumbai Police's annual event Umang 2018 in the city on Saturday night. All these stars thanked the Mumbai Police for their support and bravery. Shilpa Shetty, Tabu, Hema Malini, Prabhu Deva, Kunal Kemmu, TV stars Divyanka Tripathi and Arjun Bijlani were the other celebs who attended the event. Big B also launched the third edition of the Mumbai Police calendar, along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Highlights
Here are all the pictures from the starry night.
T 2531 - And then finally to the Mumbai Police function UMANG .. to celebrate the contribution of the Police of the city and acknowledge them and their families .. pic.twitter.com/ceVOGzV10F— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 13, 2018
Shah Rukh Khan mesmerised the audiences with his signature step.
For Aamir Khan, All Is Well...
Newlywed Anushka Sharma was a vision in white. She looked absolutely stunning.
Alia Bhatt wore a suit by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
Deepika Padukone stunned in a black Sabyasachi sari. She paired her look with a bun and black earrings.
Hello there, Ranveer Singh. He also interacted with Shilpa Shetty and Tabu.
Kangana Ranaut looked beautiful in a kanjeevaram sari by Sabyasachi.
Sridevi looked gorgeous in a Falguni Shane Peacock outfit.
Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and Akshay Kumar entertained the audiences with their dance moves.
The chacha-bhatija pair (Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor) performed to My Name is Lakhan and we are sure the act must have been jhakaas.
Kriti Sanon and Malika Arora also performed at the event.
TV stars Divyanka Tripathi and Arjun Bijlani were seated together.
Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Govinda and Rohit Shetty were also present at the event.