The party mood is set, actually. We are putting on our party shoes already. Are you too?

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 13, 2018 10:36 IST
Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Party With Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika-Ranveer and Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan at SRK's party.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Shah Rukh Khan hosted a house party on Friday
  2. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh were colour coordinated
  3. The Kapoor sisters stole the limelight
Friday was a glitzy night at Shah Rukh Khan's residence in Mumbai with the creme-de-la-creme of Bollywood arriving to the house party, hosted by the Baadshah of Bollywood at his mansion. Deepika Padukone (always a stunner) dropped by with boyfriend Ranveer Singh and had generous amounts of stardust sprinkled. Deepika and Ranveer were twinning in colour coordinated outfits and were photographed from inside the car. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sussanne Khan and her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji were the other stars, who were spotted outside Shah Rukh's residence. Malaika Arora opted for a sequined dress and looked absolutely gorgeous while the Kapoor sisters - Kareena and Karisma stole the limelight. We didn't get a glimpse of Shah Rukh's upcoming film Zero's co-stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif at the house party. Also, SRK's BFF Karan Johar wasn't spotted at the party.
 
deepika padukone ndtv

ranveer singh ndtv

karisma kapoor ndtv

kareena kapoor ndtv

ranbir kapoor ndtv

hrithik roshan ndtv

rani mukerji ndtv

malaika arora ndtv

sussanne khan ndtv


Other stars like Chunky Panday, Amrita Arora, Neha Dhupia, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor and Manish Malhotra were also in attendance.
 
farha khan ndtv

manisha malhotra ndtv


How can we miss Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan? The star couple arrived looking absolutely amazing in gorgeous outfits.
 
aishwarya rai bachchan abhishek bachchan ndtv


Alia stepped in for her fair share of the limelight, looking absolutely chic in an off shoulder dress. (Alia will soon star in films like Brahmastra and Raazi)
 
alia bhatt ndtv


Then there was Raveena Tandon, looking like this. Wow.
 
raveena tandon ndtv


Other stars who decided to let their hair down at Shah Rukh's party include Randeep Hooda, Siddharth and Aditya Roy Kapur.
 
aditya roy kapur ndtv


The party mood is set, actually. We are putting on our party shoes already. Are you too? Tell us in the comments below.

