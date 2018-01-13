Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Party With Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh The party mood is set, actually. We are putting on our party shoes already. Are you too?

New Delhi: Highlights Shah Rukh Khan hosted a house party on Friday Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh were colour coordinated The Kapoor sisters stole the limelight Baadshah of Bollywood at his mansion. Deepika Padukone (always a stunner) dropped by with boyfriend Ranveer Singh and had generous amounts of stardust sprinkled. Deepika and Ranveer were twinning in colour coordinated outfits and were photographed from inside the car. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sussanne Khan and her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji were the other stars, who were spotted outside Shah Rukh's residence. Malaika Arora opted for a sequined dress and looked absolutely gorgeous while the Kapoor sisters - Kareena and Karisma stole the limelight. We didn't get a glimpse of





















Other stars like Chunky Panday, Amrita Arora, Neha Dhupia, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor and Manish Malhotra were also in attendance.







How can we miss Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan? The star couple arrived looking absolutely amazing in gorgeous outfits.





Alia stepped in for her fair share of the limelight, looking absolutely chic in an off shoulder dress. (Alia will soon star in films like Brahmastra and Raazi)





Then there was Raveena Tandon, looking like this. Wow.





Other stars who decided to let their hair down at Shah Rukh's party include Randeep Hooda, Siddharth and Aditya Roy Kapur.





The party mood is set, actually. We are putting on our party shoes already. Are you too?



