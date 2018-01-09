All The Times Amitabh Bachchan Reminded Us That 'Daughters Are The Best'

"Daughters are the best," Amitabh Bachchan, father of 43-year-old Shweta, has made it clear many times over on social media. His latest post show Shweta joining him for the weekly Sunday morning meet-and-greet ritual at the Bachchans' Mumbai home. This isn't the first or even the second time. Amitabh Bachchan frequently posts pictures of Shweta and granddaughters Navya Naveli and Aaradhya on social media with almost the same caption which reads: "Daughters are the best." Just last week, Mr Bachchan shared pictures of Navya Naveli (daughter of Shweta and Nikhil Nanda) and Aaradhya (daughter of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and wrote: "Daughters be the best... granddaughters the bestest." There are few corresponding posts for son Abhishek, almost none of grandson Agastya.
On Monday, he posted these pictures of Shweta at Jalsa with him on his social media platforms. On his blog he wrote: "When the daughter takes an interest in your actions on a Sunday at the gates of Jalsa, it fills one with pride and affection."
On a previous Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan reserved his best smile for Shweta because... you already know:
Here are all the other times when Amitabh Bachchan reminded his fans that 'daughters are the best:'
Last year, around this time, Shweta hosted a surprise dinner for all the family members in Jalsa, which Amitabh Bachchan described on his blog as a "wonderful occasion out of nothing." Of his daughter's initiative he had said: "Daughters are very special and mine, Shweta, must be the most beautiful in the world. Daughters are the best."
Amitabh Bachchan is currently filming Yash Raj Film's Thugs Of Hindostan and will soon shift focus to Karan Johar's trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Amitabh Bachchan is awaiting the release of 102 Not Out, which also features Rishi Kapoor.