All The Times Amitabh Bachchan Reminded Us That 'Daughters Are The Best'

Amitabh Bachchan frequently posts pictures of daughter Shweta and his granddaughters on social media with almost the same caption which reads: "Daughters are the best."

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 09, 2018 14:52 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
All The Times Amitabh Bachchan Reminded Us That 'Daughters Are The Best'

Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: Big B)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Big B posted a picture of Shweta and said, "daughters are the best'
  2. Last week he posted a picture of his granddaughters with similar caption
  3. "Granddaughters the bestest," he wrote
"Daughters are the best," Amitabh Bachchan, father of 43-year-old Shweta, has made it clear many times over on social media. His latest post show Shweta joining him for the weekly Sunday morning meet-and-greet ritual at the Bachchans' Mumbai home. This isn't the first or even the second time. Amitabh Bachchan frequently posts pictures of Shweta and granddaughters Navya Naveli and Aaradhya on social media with almost the same caption which reads: "Daughters are the best." Just last week, Mr Bachchan shared pictures of Navya Naveli (daughter of Shweta and Nikhil Nanda) and Aaradhya (daughter of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and wrote: "Daughters be the best... granddaughters the bestest." There are few corresponding posts for son Abhishek, almost none of grandson Agastya.

On Monday, he posted these pictures of Shweta at Jalsa with him on his social media platforms. On his blog he wrote: "When the daughter takes an interest in your actions on a Sunday at the gates of Jalsa, it fills one with pride and affection."

On Facebook he posted:



On a previous Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan reserved his best smile for Shweta because... you already know:
 
 

Sunday well wishers .. and the best wave and smile for the daughter SHWETA ..

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on



Here are all the other times when Amitabh Bachchan reminded his fans that 'daughters are the best:'
 

 
 

Mother .. daughter .. granddaughter .. DAUGHTERS ARE THE BEST .. !!!

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on



Last year, around this time, Shweta hosted a surprise dinner for all the family members in Jalsa, which Amitabh Bachchan described on his blog as a "wonderful occasion out of nothing." Of his daughter's initiative he had said: "Daughters are very special and mine, Shweta, must be the most beautiful in the world. Daughters are the best."

Comments
Close [X]
Amitabh Bachchan has also worn his heart on his sleeve at a deeper, more socially relevant level. The xx-year-old star has announced that he will bequeath his property and assets equally to his son and daughter - particularly important when you think of the less progressive minds among his fans that might have been changed. Mr Bachchan also wrote an open letter addressed to his granddaughters encouraging them to live life on their own terms.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently filming Yash Raj Film's Thugs Of Hindostan and will soon shift focus to Karan Johar's trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Amitabh Bachchan is awaiting the release of 102 Not Out, which also features Rishi Kapoor.

Trending

amitabh bachchanamitabh bachchan daughterbachchan family

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bengaluru FireHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaSection 377Yogi AdityanathGolden Globes 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................