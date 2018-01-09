Amitabh Bachchan Posts Pics Of Shweta, Reminds Us That 'Daughters Are The Best'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan delighted his fans with some wonderful pictures with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda on social media. "Daughters are the best," he captioned the post. The pictures appear to be taken on a Sunday when Big B meets his fans gathered outside his Jalsa residence. The pictures, shared some three hours ago, have been liked on Twitter over 1,200 times and counting. Several months ago, the 75-year-old megastar had shared a similar picture with Shweta. Big B adorably waved to Shweta and she recorded the moment. "Sunday well-wishers and the best wave and smile for the daughter Shweta," he wrote. Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya are parents to two children - daughter Shweta and son Abhishek (also an actor).
Here are the pictures which Big B shared.
T 2526 - Daughters are the best .. ! pic.twitter.com/R5OnxW2thW— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 8, 2018
This is what he shared previously.
On New Year, Big B had shared a couple of pictures from the Bachchans' family-only celebrations, featuring granddaughters Navya Naveli and Aaradhya. "Daughters be the best ... granddaughters the bestest .. Navya Naveli and Aaradhya," he wrote.
Shweta, 43, is a columnist and is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda. They are parents to daughter Navya and son Agastya.
CommentsAbhishek also shared an adorable picture with his six-year-old daughter Aaradhya and captioned it as, "My pride and joy." Abhishek Bachchan, 41, is married to actress Aishwarya Rai, 44, for over 10 years now.
Amitabh Bachchan last featured in Sarkar 3 and is awaiting the release of 102 Not Out. He is also filming Thugs Of Hindostan, featuring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.