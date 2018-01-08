How Abhishek Bachchan And Aaradhya Spent Their Day. See The Adorable Father-Daughter Pic

Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan accompanied Abhishek to Chennai

January 08, 2018
Abhishek Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya in Chennai. (Image courtesy: Abhishek Bachchan )

  3. Aaradhya celebrated the New Year with Amitabh Bachchan
On Sunday afternoon, Abhishek Bachchan was busy with a photo session with his six-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who accompanied him to Chennai for Chennaiyin FC's football match. (The team is owned by Abhishek Bachchan). Today, Abhishek Bachchan posted an adorable picture featuring himself and Aaradhya from the stadium. In the photo, Aaradhya is seen comfortably sitting on her dad's lap while doting father Abhishek is all smiles. Aaradhya passes a flying kiss in the picture and it definitely made our day. Sharing the cuteness overloaded picture with Aaradhya, Abhishek Instagrammed a heartfelt message: "My pride and joy." The photo is so adorable that netizens could not but notice it even on a busy Monday evening. Comments and likes started pouring in and the photo has garnered over 116,912 'likes.' The comment section is filled with compliments like 'wow,' 'adorable' and 'super cute.'
 
 

My pride and joy.

Abhishek also posted a picture of himself with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya from the stadium. The family frame also features Jeje Lalpekhlua, a Chennaiyin FC player.
 


On Sunday, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were spotted at the Mumbai airport and the duo were seen twinning in blue and wore the team's jersey.
 
Aaradhya celebrated her sixth birthday in November, last year. Aishwarya, 44, and Abhishek, 41, have been married since 2007 and Aaradhya is the couple's only child.

Aaradhya celebrated and welcomed the New Year with her family and daadaji Amitabh Bachchan delighted us with some cute pictures.

In his blog, Big B, 75, had mentioned how the family celebrated New Year. "The family sits out in the 'angan' my most favoured destination in the house .. the wife has decorated the table and the food .. it is intimate and warm and delicious .. the grand children are there in smiles and affection .. and what more can one ever desire .. and the little one removes here 'tiara' hair band , places it on her Dada ji's head and finds it hilarious.. the happiest of new years .. and more .. she designs gentle decorative cards for all and presents little gifts for us .. urging everyone to open the gift and give opinion on it."
 

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will soon feature in Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan and he also has Brahmastra in the pipeline with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor while Aishwarya will soon star in Fanne Khan, also starring Anil Kapoor.

