Such Cute Pics Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya. Seen Yet?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya flew to Chennai on Sunday to attend Chennaiyin FC's football match. (The team is owned by Abhishek Bachchan). Aishwarya and Aaradhya were twinning in blue and wore the team's jersey. The mother-daughter duo couldn't stop looking at each other and Aishwarya smiled as Aaradhya, looking cute as a button, posed for the cameras. Aaradhya is Aishwarya's favourite travel companion. She turned six last November. Aishwarya, 44, and Abhishek, 41, have been married for over 10 years now. Aaradhya is the couple's only child. See these pictures Aishwarya and Aaradhya at the airport. (Aren't they looking cute?).
Aishwarya had earlier revealed that Aaradhya is aware of the family's celebrity status, but her upbringing is normal. "There were some pictures where she is waving, I asked her what she was doing and she said I was telling them 'no, no photos, bas theek hai.' That was so cute. I realised she also posed for pictures when I was busy," Aishwarya told news agency PTI during an interactive session at Cannes. Aaradhya has been going to Cannes with Aishwarya since she was a baby.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have co-starred in films like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Na Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2, Guru and Raavan, which released after their marriage. Aishwarya was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and is currently filming Fanne Khan with Anil Kapoor. Abhishek's last release was Housefull 3 and he has a couple of projects lined-up.