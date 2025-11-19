Aishwarya Rai Speaks On Sathya Sai Baba's 'Five Ds' At Centenary Celebrations In Puttaparthi. Watch Video

On the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Bhagawan Shri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, several dignitaries were present alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and legendary former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar were also in attendance.

Aishwarya Rai was seen offering prayers at the Maha Samadhi of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Sai Kulwant Hall. She also participated in the centenary programmes that were organised.

Aishwarya's Heartfelt Speech

The actress graced the stage with a heartfelt speech on this special day.

Aishwarya said, "On this historic and sacred occasion of the centenary celebration of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, my heart is filled with deep devotion and gratitude. Although a century may have passed since his divine birth, his presence, principles, teachings, guidance, and compassion continue to reverberate in the hearts of millions worldwide. I extend a heartfelt thank you to PM Narendra Modi ji for being here with us today and for honouring this special occasion. I am looking forward to listening to your wise words, which are always impactful and inspiring, to enthral us today."

She continued, "Your presence here adds sanctity and inspiration to this centenary celebration and reminds us of Swami's message that true leadership is service, and service to man is service to God... Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba often spoke about the five Ds. Five essential qualities are needed for a meaningful, purposeful and spiritually anchored life-Discipline: it is the mark of a true human being. Dedication: whatever you do, do it as an offering to God. Devotion: true devotion is the flow of love towards God. Determination: once you have chosen the right path, never look back. Discrimination: the ability to choose between right and wrong, truth and untruth, the very hard heart of human life."

She concluded by saying that Swami often emphasised how education should always be for life.

Bhagawan Shri Sathya Sai Baba was an Indian spiritual leader, humanitarian, and philanthropist. Claimed to have been the reincarnation of Shirdi Sai Baba, he focused on teachings about truth, right conduct, peace, love, and nonviolence.

Work

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's last film was Ponniyin Selvan: II, released in April 2023. She is yet to announce her next project.