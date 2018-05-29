What It's Like To Work With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Per Fanne Khan Co-Star Rajkummar Rao

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who will be seen sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in upcoming film Fanne Khan, said in a statement that he had a "fun time" working with the iconic actors. Rajkummar told news agency IANS, "I had a great experience working with both Aishwarya and Anil sir." Talking about the film, the Newton actor added, "Fanne Khan has shaped out quite well. I am very happy with the film." Fanne Khan is the Hindi adaptation of the Oscar-nominated Belgian film Everybody's Famous. Directed by Atul Manjrekar, the musical-comedy will release across the globe on July 13.
Highlights
- Fanne Khan features Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles
- It also stars Rajkummar Rao and Divya Dutta
- Fanne Khan will release on July 13
The release date of Fanne Khanhas been rescheduled several times. The film's shooting was delayed because the crew members alleged that their dues were not cleared. A source earlier told mid-day: "We were told that the payments would come in by early March, but haven't received a penny. So, we've decided not to start work on the next schedule (filming of two songs) till we get paid."
The film, which was earlier being produced by KriArj Entertainment, will now be collaboratively produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar.
It's going to be a busy year for the National Award-winning actor, who will be a part of films such as Love Sonia, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (also starring Anil Kapoor), 5 Weddings, Shimla Mirch, Stree with Shraddha Kapoor and Mental Hai Kya opposite Kangana Ranaut.
Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Hansal Mehta's Omerta.
Comments(With inputs from IANS)
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)