Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Read Husband Abhishek's Tweet Complaining About Broccoli. Then She Did This

In a recent tweet, Abhishek Bachchan professed his profound dislike for "broccoli" and shared a post on Twitter

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 28, 2018 20:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Read Husband Abhishek's Tweet Complaining About Broccoli. Then She Did This

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan photographed in Mumbai (Courtesy bachchan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Who even likes broccoli?" Abhishek wrote in a recent tweet
  2. A few hours later, he tweeted: "Guess the Mrs. read my last post"
  3. Abhishek tweeted this along with a photo of his meal
The prospect of eating greens is an idea not endorsed by many and guess what? Actor Abhishek Bachchan is also one of them. In his recent tweet, Abhishek Bachchan professed his profound dislike for "broccoli" and shared a post on Twitter about how the vegetable is a "man-made food". "Why?? Why would anybody do such a thing? WHY??.... I mean.... Who even likes broccoli?!?!" the actor wrote. But to Abhishek's surprise, it appears that soon after his tweet, his actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, served him quinoa salad with broccoli and tomatoes for a meal. Few hours after his first post, Abhishek referred to Murphy's Law and shared a picture of what his Aishwarya had served. "Talk about Murphys Law. Guess the Mrs. read my last post," he wrote in a tweet.
 

This is what Abhishek had posted earlier:
 

LOL. It appears, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who doesn't have an account on Twitter yet, closely follows Abhishek's activity on Twitter. The post received some hilarious comments. Take a look at how Twitterati reacted to Abhishek's post:
 
 

Comments
Aishwarya made her Instagram debut just before her Cannes appearance this year. Aishwarya's verified Instagram account currently has 3.2 million followers. Abhishek had also introduced Aishwarya's new Instagram handle with a post on his own feed. Sharing a throwback photo of himself and Aishwarya from Cannes, Abhishek wrote: "Throwback to Cannes in 2007 shortly after our marriage. And now the Mrs. is on Instagram to @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb show the love guys."

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap-directed Manmarziyaan, which will also star Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Manmarziyaan is Abhishek's first film in two years. The film is expected to hit screens in 7 September, 2018.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Abhishek BacchchanAishwarya Rai

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusIPL 2018Live cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusHyundai CretaHyundai Creta Review

................................ Advertisement ................................