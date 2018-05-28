Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Read Husband Abhishek's Tweet Complaining About Broccoli. Then She Did This

The prospect of eating greens is an idea not endorsed by many and guess what? Actor Abhishek Bachchan is also one of them. In his recent tweet, Abhishek Bachchan professed his profound dislike for "broccoli" and shared a post on Twitter about how the vegetable is a "man-made food". "Why?? Why would anybody do such a thing? WHY??.... I mean.... Who even likes broccoli?!?!" the actor wrote. But to Abhishek's surprise, it appears that soon after his tweet, his actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, served him quinoa salad with broccoli and tomatoes for a meal. Few hours after his first post, Abhishek referred to Murphy's Law and shared a picture of what his Aishwarya had served. "Talk about Murphys Law. Guess the Mrs. read my last post," he wrote in a tweet.
Talk about #MurphysLaw— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 28, 2018
Guess the Mrs. read my last post. pic.twitter.com/sj7YXpVqO3
This is what Abhishek had posted earlier:
Why?? Why would anybody do such a thing? WHY??— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 28, 2018
I mean.... Who even likes broccoli?!?! https://t.co/RkMPGEooPM
LOL. It appears, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who doesn't have an account on Twitter yet, closely follows Abhishek's activity on Twitter. The post received some hilarious comments. Take a look at how Twitterati reacted to Abhishek's post:
Nehi khayega to mere liye vej do— Salman Khan (@BeinSalmaanKhan) May 28, 2018
NASEEB APNA APNA— Nidhi (@Nidhi06062001) May 28, 2018
HAHA.
Bhai Wife agar caring ho to aisa hi hota hai— Manish Sharma (@ManishSocial) May 28, 2018
Aishwarya made her Instagram debut just before her Cannes appearance this year. Aishwarya's verified Instagram account currently has 3.2 million followers. Abhishek had also introduced Aishwarya's new Instagram handle with a post on his own feed. Sharing a throwback photo of himself and Aishwarya from Cannes, Abhishek wrote: "Throwback to Cannes in 2007 shortly after our marriage. And now the Mrs. is on Instagram to @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb show the love guys."
On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap-directed Manmarziyaan, which will also star Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Manmarziyaan is Abhishek's first film in two years. The film is expected to hit screens in 7 September, 2018.