Omerta Box Office Collection Day 3: How Much Rajkummar Rao's Film Made Over The Weekend

Rajkummar Rao's Omerta released on Friday and released to a relatively cold response at the box office. The opening day collections of the movie hovered around Rs 50,000 while Saturday's collections pushed the figures to surpass a lakh, as was reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Now, a report in Box Office India states that has collected a total of Rs 2.25 crores in three days. The report also described's performance at the box office as "poor" and said that the film's improved numbers on Sunday was "surprising" but even improved numbers won't be able to help the film leave a mark at the box office."Omerta did poor business in its first weekend of 2.25 crore nett though the growth on Sunday is a little surprising as these types don't really post on Sunday," said Box Office India and added: "It does not really make a difference to the final result of the film. The first weekend business of is as follows." Earlier on Sunday, this is what Taran Adarsh tweeted about's box office report card: "#Omerta witnesses growth on Sat... While the growth is substantial, the overall total remains on the lower side... Sun biz holds the key... Fri 54 lakhs, Sat 1.09 cr. Total: Rs 1.64 cr. India biz." stars Rajkummar Rao as terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote : "Rajkummar Rao gives the film its teeth with a pitch-perfect performance. He slips into the skin of Omar with chilling conviction." marks Rajkummar Rao and director Hansal Mehta's fourth collaboration after films like and