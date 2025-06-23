<i>Kuberaa</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Dhanush's Film Is Inching Towards Rs 50 Crore

Dhanush's Kuberaa has been consistent in its numbers at the box office. The film, which released in theatres on June 20, minted Rs 48.50 crore at the box office over the weekend.

Breaking Down The Weekend Collections

Kuberaa opened its collection with Rs 14.75 crore at the box office.

The film raked in Rs 16.5 crore on Saturday (June 21) and 17.25 crore on Sunday. The total earnings of the film now reach at Rs 48.50 crore.

As per Sacnilk, the film (Telugu version) recorded 80.06 % occupancy on Sunday afternoon shows. The momentum retained with 80.19 % footfall in evening shows, while the night shows recorded 70.64% in nights.

The film is yet to make a mark in the Hindi belt as the earnings from this version range from Rs 23 lakh to 0.3 crore.

Background

Kuberaa is a crime drama directed by Sekhar Kammula, who co-wrote the screenplay with Chaithanya Pingali. Produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations, the film was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil. It stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil.

In A Nutshell

Dhanush's film is marching towards Rs 50 crore at the box office.