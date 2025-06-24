<i>Kuberaa</i> Box Office Collection: Dhanush's Film Makes Rs 55.10 Crore In Four Days

Kuberaa has entered the Rs 50-crore club at the box office. The film led by Dhanush, released on June 20, 2025. On its first Monday, June 23, Kuberaa collected Rs 6.50 crore, as reported Saclink.

The report added that the total collection of Kuberaa stands at Rs 55.10 crore. Kuberaa has seen a significant drop in its earnings. On the opening day, the film made Rs 14.75 crore. The second day collection stood at Rs 16.5 crore. On day 3, Sunday, the film recorded Rs 17.35 crore. It will be interesting to see how much Kuberaa can earn on the weekdays.

Kuberaa, on Monday, saw "overall 34.56% Telugu Occupancy," according to the report.

Kuberaa, a crime drama, has been directed by Sekhar Kammula. Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil play key roles in the film.

Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations have jointly bankrolled the film.

To celebrate the film's impressive run at the box office, team Kuberaa hosted a success bash. It was attended by the cast and crew of the film. Chiranjeevi was also in attendance for the mega celebration.

Nagarjuna, at the event, heaped praises on Rashmika Mandanna's performance in the film

He said, "Watching Rashmika on screen made me think of Sridevi Garu from Kshana Kshanam. Really, so many frames and so well. I mean, it's no wonder that Pushpa has earned her the nickname National Crush. Because of this movie, she is,in fact, now Nag's crush also. I loved you. You look amazing in the movie. We all love you."

Agreeing with Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi added, "Nag, you quoted my dialogue. In addition to being your crush, Rashmika is also my crush."

This isn't the first time Nagarjuna gave a shout out to Rashmika Mandanna. Earlier, he called the Pushpa star a "powerhouse of talent".

He added, "None of us are 2000-3000 crore actors, guys. This is the one. This is the one who beat all of us!"