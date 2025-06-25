<i>Kuberaa</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: No Sign Of Slowing Down For Dhanush's Film

Dhanush's latest offering, Kuberaa, arrived in the theatres on June 20. After an impressive weekend collection of more than Rs 45 crore, the film showed signs of a dip in working days.

Kuberaa minted Rs 5.50 crore on its first Tuesday, reported Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of the crime drama now stands at Rs 60.90 crore.

According to the report, Kuberaa had an overall 28.37% Telugu Occupancy on June 24. It received the maximum occupancy from the night shows at about 35.84%, followed by the evening shows at 32.21%, afternoon shows at 28.12%, and the lowest from the morning shows saw just 17.31%.

Earlier this week, the makers hosted Kuberaa's success meet and invited Chiranjeevi as the Chief Guest. In his speech, the veteran actor showered praise on the entire team but singled out Dhanush for his performance in the film.

"Nobody else could have done the character of Deva other than Dhanush. I couldn't recognise Dhanush initially while watching the movie. He seemed so involved in the character. I see this movie as an experience rather than a film. It felt like it was happening in real life," said Chiranjeevi as per News18.

Turning to Dhanush, he added, “It has become a regular affair for you. But let me wish you in advance. Congratulations, the award for best actor should definitely come to you. If you win, everyone will be proud. Otherwise, there is no meaning for National Awards. Definitely, you will win."

Kuberaa is directed by Sekhar Kammula, who co-wrote the screenplay with Chaithanya Pingali. Produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations, the film features Dhanush in the lead role alongside Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil.

Kuberaa narrates the story of Deva (Dhanush), a beggar whose life changes after an encounter with former CBI officer Deepak Tej (Nagarjuna). Along the way, he meets Sameera (Rashmika Mandanna), a woman stuck in Mumbai, and faces Neeraj Mitra (Jim Sarbh), a corrupt CEO.