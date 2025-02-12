Chiranjeevi In Soup Over Sexist Remark: "Scared Ram Charan Might Have A Daughter Again, Asked Him For A Son"

Megastar Chiranjeevi's apparent playful remarks about his wish to have a grandson took an unexpected turn as the Internet pointed out the underlying sexist overtones in his words and his obsession with a male child to continue his progeny.

Chiranjeevi was the Chief Guest at the pre-release event of Brahma Anandam recently.

During the event, Chiranjeevi said that he feels like he is living in a ladies' hostel; as the warden; since he is surrounded by women at home.

He also said that he wishes to have a grandson to continue his family lineage.

"When I'm at home, it doesn't feel like I'm surrounded by my granddaughters; it feels like I'm a ladies' hostel warden, surrounded by ladies all around. I keep wishing and telling (Ram) Charan, at least this time, have a boy so that our legacy continues, but his daughter is the apple of his eye..." said Chiranjeevi.

The actor also said he's scared that his son Ram Charan might have another girl child, "I'm scared that he might have a girl again."

Ram Charan and wife Upasana welcomed a baby girl, Klin Kaara, in June 2023.

Apart from son Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi has two daughters, Sreeja Konidela and Sushmita Konidela. Sreeja has two daughters, Naviksha and Nivrati; as does Sushmita - her daughters are Samara and Samhitha.

Chiranjeevi's comment on his legacy and asking Ram Charan for a male heir didn't sit well with the Internet.

A user wrote on X, "The post highlights an issue that's unfortunately still prevalent in 2025. It's disheartening to see someone of Chiranjeevi's stature perpetuate outdated gender biases. The obsession with a male heir is not only disappointing but also a reflection of a societal mindset that needs urgent change."

The user added, "Chiranjeevi, with his influence, he could be advocating for equality and breaking these stereotypes, yet here we are, discussing his fear of having another granddaughter. It's time to evolve, to recognise that every child, regardless of gender, is a blessing and contributes equally to legacy."

Another X user wrote, "Celebrity like him should be cautious what to say in public. It's so."

Yet another user wrote, "His grand daughter could also take his legacy forward. He only have to look at how his daughter-in-law and her siblings are successful in taking Apollo forward or Ashwini Dutt's children. Regressive thinking."

Take a look at the video here:

Chiranjeevi is scared his son Ram Charan might have another daughter 😡



In 2025, the obsession with a male heir continues.



Disappointing, but not surprising -



PS - I have a girl and I have heard from 100s of people to give birth to a boy next. It feels horrible when people… pic.twitter.com/1jP81E0QT3 — Naveena (@TheNaveena) February 12, 2025

Chiranjeevi has been married to Surekha since 1980.