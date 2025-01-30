Chiranjeevi Celebrates Mother's Birthday With Ram Charan And Upasana

Actor Chiranjeevi celebrated his mother Anjana Devi's birthday with an adorable gathering at home along with his son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela.

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, Chiranjeevi shared a special video from the celebration, which showed his mother receiving a grand welcome at his house. As she entered, family members and house staff showered her with rose petals. The actor could also be heard singing the birthday song in the background while capturing the moment on his phone.

In the video, the 69-year-old actor can be seen hugging his mother and joined others in singing for her as she cut her birthday cake. Anjana Devi then fed cake to Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Upasana. She also shared a warm hug with her daughter-in-law before offering her a piece of cake.

Along with the video, the actor also penned an adorable note to show his love and respect for his mother.

"Amma!!!!! On this special day, we want you to know that you are cherished beyond words, loved beyond measure, and respected more than you could ever imagine," he wrote.

"Happy birthday to our beloved mother - the heart of our family, the source of our strength, and the embodiment of pure, selfless love. With infinite love and gratitude," he added.

Upasana also shared a birthday wish for her grandmother-in-law, as she posted a picture along with a sweet caption.

"Happy Birthday to the most caring & disciplined Nainama. Love living with you. Check out our post Yoga glow. Btw she never misses a class. Truly inspiring," he added.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen next in 'Vishwambhara', a fantasy drama co-starring Trisha and Meenakshi Chaudhary.

