Amid Reports Of Tiff, Chiranjeevi Says He Is "Proud Of" Allu Arjun's <i>Pushpa 2</i>

Pushpa 2's mammoth success has created new records all over the country. As Allu Arjun is riding high on this big feat, reports of feud between Chiranjeevi's family and him have been circulating on the internet.

Amid these reports, Chiranjeevi spoke about Allu Arjun and Pushpa 2's success at a recent event which was held for Vishwak Sen's upcoming film Laila. He also mentioned that all the mega stars in his family are happy about each other's success.

"Everyone should be together. We have so many heroes in our house. We all get together every time. We do everything. Does saying that make our image any less? How come the whistles started as soon as Pawan Kalyan appeared on AV? I should be proud of that," he said.

Speaking of Allu Arjun's movie, he added, "Pushpa 2 was a big hit... I am proud of that blockbuster!"

Chiranjeevi also explained that not all big stars do films at the same time, so everyone should be happy about each other's success as it benefits the industry as a whole.