<i>Raid 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Next Stop For Ajay Devgn's Film - Rs 50 Crore

Ajay Devgn's crime thriller Raid 2 opened in theatres on May 1 to mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. The film collected Rs 19.25 crore on its opening day but saw a drop on Friday, earning Rs 12 crore.

On Saturday, however, the film picked up again and earned Rs 18 crore.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film's total net collection in India now stands at Rs 49.25 crore. Its worldwide collection over the first two days was reported to be Rs 40.5 crore.

Despite the current trend of low box office performance, Raid 2 is showing a relatively steady run and has done better than Ajay Devgn's previous release, Azaad.

However, the film is losing screenings. By Saturday, over 350 shows had been cancelled. The number of shows dropped from 4,711 on Friday to 4,504 on Saturday. The film's overall occupancy on Saturday was 30.51%.

Chennai recorded the highest occupancy at 56% across 54 shows, followed by Bengaluru at 43.50% across 217 shows, and Pune at 37.75% across 355 shows. Mumbai saw 31.50% occupancy over 778 shows, while Delhi-NCR recorded 33.75% across 1,061 shows.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla. The film is produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series.