Ileana D'Cruz Reveals Why She Turned Down <i>Raid 2</i>: "Just Had My Baby, Priorities Are Very Different Now"

Ileana D'Cruz, who is expecting her second child, recently revealed that she was offered to reprise her role in Raid 2 but could not take it up due to scheduling issues.

What

Ileana D'Cruz, who played Malini Pathak in the 2018 film Raid, responded to a fan during a recent Q&A session on Instagram.

A fan mentioned missing her in Raid 2 and Indian films.

Ileana replied: "I miss working in movies too and I would have loved to be a part of Raid 2. Raid was a special film but Malini was such a special character to play and working with my director Raj Kumar Gupta was a wonderful experience as was working with Ajay again," she said. She added: "The makers of Raid 2 did offer the movie to me but unfortunately we couldn't work out the schedule given that I had just had my baby and my priorities are very different at the moment."

Ileana also praised Vaani Kapoor, who took on a role in the latest installment of the Raid franchise.

"That said I think Vaani looked lovely in all the promos I've seen and I'm sure she brought her own lovely charm to her character. Hope that clears any confusion," she added.

Background

Ileana D'Cruz married Michael Dolan in May 2023 and welcomed their first child, a son, in August 2023.

When another user asked her why she hadn't appeared on screen lately, Ileana replied: "Because I'm busy with diapers and baby bum cream."

Opening up about motherhood, Ileana said, "The hardest thing I've ever had to do. Wasn't like anything I expected. All consuming and 24/7. No off days. But my god, the feeling I get to see my little one smile, or hold me, or just thrive and be a happy healthy boy, makes me feel like I'm superwoman."

On being asked about her pregnancy experience and how she managed help, she said: "I found it hard to accept the help initially because I wanted everything to be done a specific way for my baby and didn't feel like anyone else would understand. You know what will be best for your baby but sometimes you need a little break too."

In A Nutshell

