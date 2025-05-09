<i>Raid 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Keeping Up With Ajay Devgn's Film

Raid 2, headlined by Ajay Devgn, is performing strongly at the box office. On its second Thursday, the crime thriller earned ₹5.15 crore in the domestic market, according to a Sacnilk report. In total, the Raj Kumar Gupta directorial has collected ₹95.65 crore over eight days.



Raid 2 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 11.26% on May 8. Breaking it down: morning shows saw 5.55%, afternoon shows had 11.08%, evening shows recorded 11.29% and night shows witnessed the highest at 17.12%.



On Thursday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the one-week report box office report card of Raid 2.



He wrote, “#Raid2 slowed on Wednesday, yet managed to draw respectable footfalls... Based on day-wise trends, the film ideally should've netted in the ₹ 6.5 cr - ₹ 7 cr range, but hopefully, it should bounce back today. Despite the slowdown, the film remains a resounding success, firmly securing its status as a HIT.”



Mentioning the figures, Taran Adarsh added, “#Raid2 [Week 1] Thu 19.71 cr, Fri 13.05 cr, Sat 18.55 cr, Sun 22.52 cr, Mon 7.47 cr, Tue 7.45 cr, Wed 4.81 cr. Total: ₹ 93.56 cr.”

Despite the slowdown, the film remains a resounding success, firmly securing its status as a HIT.



Raid 2 is the sequel to Ajay Devgn's 2018 hit Raid. The first film was inspired by a real-life income-tax raid conducted by officers of the Income Tax Department on Sardar Inder Singh in the 1980s. It stood out for being the longest raid in Indian history.



Raid 2 marks Ajay Devgn's return as IRS officer Amay Patnaik. This time, Riteish Deshmukh takes on the role of the antagonist, Manohar Dhankar, also known as Dada Manohar Bhai. The film also features Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak and Amit Sial in significant roles.