<i>Raid 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn's Film Crosses Rs 90 Crore Mark In First Week

Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 collected with Rs 90.5 crore at the box office after week one. The film, released on May 1, started the journey with double digit numbers but witnessed a major drop Monday onwards.



As per Sacnilk, Raid 2 minted around Rs 4.75 crore at the box office on Wednesday, taking the total to Rs 90.5 crore.



The crime thriller had an overall 10.09% Hindi occupancy on May 7. The morning shows of the film saw a turnout of 5.46%, which increased to 10.30% in the afternoon. Evening shows recorded 9.96%, while night shows peaked at 14.63% occupancy.



Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Raid 2's Tuesday box office figures on X (formerly Twitter).



He wrote, "Raid 2 remained rock-solid on Tuesday, maintaining regular ticket pricing and skipping the #BlockbusterTuesdays [₹99 onwards] offer, yet still delivered impressive numbers."



Highlighting the numbers, Taran Adarsh added, "Raid 2 is now on track to enter the 100 cr Club by Thursday/Friday. #Raid2 [Week 1] Thu 19.71 cr, Fri 13.05 cr, Sat 18.55 cr, Sun 22.52 cr, Mon 7.47 cr, Tue 7.45 cr. Total: ₹ 88.75 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice."

#Raid2 remained rock-solid on Tuesday, maintaining regular ticket pricing and skipping the #BlockbusterTuesdays [₹ 99 onwards] offer, yet still delivered impressive numbers.#Raid2 is now on track to enter the ???? cr Club by Thursday/Friday.#Raid2 [Week 1] Thu 19.71 cr, Fri… pic.twitter.com/P8WncvoCG8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 7, 2025





Raid 2 is the sequel to Ajay Devgn's 2018 film Raid. The film also features Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial in key roles.



Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series. The film is currently competing with Akshay Kumar's Kesari: Chapter 2 and Nani's HIT: The Third Case.

