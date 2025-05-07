<i>Raid 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn's Film Is Rock Solid

Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 has crossed the ₹80 crore mark at the box office. On Day 6, the Raj Kumar Gupta directorial minted ₹6.75 crore, as reported by Sacnilk. So far, the sequel to the 2018 hit Raid has collected a total of ₹85.5 crore.

Raid 2 recorded an overall 15.33% Hindi occupancy on its first Tuesday, the report added. Breaking it down – morning shows saw 7.15%, afternoon shows recorded 14.25%, evening shows witnessed 15.75% and night shows peaked at 24.17%.

Raid 2 features Ajay Devgn as Amay Patnaik, Vaani Kapoor as Malini Patnaik and Riteish Deshmukh as the villainous Manohar Dhankar alias Dada Manohar Bhai.

Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial, Shruti Pandey, Brijendra Kala Yashpal Sharma, Govind Namdev and Jayant Rawal are also part of the film.

On Tuesday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the day 5 box office figures of Raid 2. He wrote, “IT'S A HIT... #Raid2 is officially a HIT, and the crucial Monday has confirmed it... After a terrific extended weekend, the film held strong on Day 5, solidifying its status as a genuine success.”

Talking about how the box office is now returning to “normalcy”, the trade analyst added, “The #Boxoffice is gradually returning to normalcy, with #Jaat [mass pockets], #KesariChapter2 [urban centres], and now #Raid2 drawing solid footfalls – all within a month. Interestingly, all three feature superstars from the 1990s: #SunnyDeol, #AkshayKumar, and #AjayDevgn, reaffirming their enduring appeal.”

Highlighting the figures, Taran Adarsh added, “With the current momentum, #Raid2 is expected to remain strong through the weekdays... An *extended* Week 1 total of ₹ 95 cr+ looks well within reach. #Raid2 [Week 1] Thu 19.71 cr, Fri 13.05 cr, Sat 18.55 cr, Sun 22.52 cr, Mon 7.47 cr. Total: ₹ 81.30 cr.”

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2025

Released on May 1, Raid 2 has been collectively produced by T-Series Films and Panorama Studios.