<i>Raid 2</i> Box Office Report: Ajay Devgn's Film To Enter Rs 80 Crore Club Soon

Raid 2, Ajay Devgn's latest offering, has struck the right chord with fans. The film, which premiered on May 1, has been enjoying a decent box office run so far. Now, the crime thriller is inching closer to the Rs 80 crore mark.
On Day 5, Raid 2 minted Rs 7.75 crore at the ticket window, reported Sacnilk. With this, the movie's total box office collection stands at Rs 79 crore. Raid 2 witnessed an occupancy rate of 15.10% in the Hindi market on its first Monday, added the report.
The morning shows of the Raj Kumar Gupta directorial saw a turnout of 7.24%, which increased to 14.32% in the afternoon. Evening shows peaked at 22.77%, while evening shows recorded 16.06% occupancy.
On Monday (May 5), film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Raid 2's “extended weekend” collections from Days 1 to 4 on Instagram.
He wrote, “SMASHING EXTENDED WEEKEND. Raid 2 shines in its extended opening weekend. The film posted impressive numbers on Thursday [partial holiday] and Saturday, with Sunday recording its highest single-day total so far.”
Taran Adarsh added, “National chains, non-national and independent properties, and even mass-market venues recorded their best day on Sunday. Interestingly, Raid [first part] had collected Rs 63.05 crore in its entire first week, while Raid 2 has surpassed that total in just four days [Thursday to Sunday].”
On a concluding note, he said, “The day-wise trend clearly indicates that the film has found strong acceptance – and that too without the usual commercial trappings: no high-octane action, no masala elements, and no chartbuster music. All eyes are now on the crucial Monday, following a terrific extended weekend.”
Raid 2 opened big in the theatres, collecting Rs 19.25 crore. The movie received a boost on its first Sunday, raking up Rs 22 crore.
Raid 2 is the sequel to Ajay Devgn's 2018 blockbuster Raid. Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial are also seen in key roles.