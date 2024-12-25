Advertisement

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Allu Arjun's Blockbuster Inches Towards Rs 1100 crore

Even as Pushpa 2 is set to face stiff competition from new releases, its numbers show no signs of slowing down

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>Pushpa 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 20: Allu Arjun's Blockbuster Inches Towards Rs 1100 crore
The image was taken from Instagram

Allu Arjun's film remains undefeated even 20 days after its release. As the holiday season kicks in, the numbers are expected to go up only higher. Even as Pushpa 2 is set to face stiff competition from new releases, its numbers show no signs of slowing down. 

On its Day 20 of release, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 14.25 crore in all languages, taking the total to Rs 1075.60 crore at the domestic box office, as per a Sacnilk report

On Tuesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh regarded the movie as "setting a new benchmark," sharing the detailed break-up of its box office numbers. 

He wrote, "700 NOT OUT... #Pushpa2 scripts HISTORY... Inaugurates the Rs 700 cr Club [on Day 19], setting a new benchmark... The phenomenal trending has been unprecedented."

"With #Christmas and #NewYear celebrations just around the corner, #Pushpa2 is expected to continue its record-breaking run," he continued.

Sharing the numbers, he added, "#Pushpa2 [Week 3] Fri 12.50 cr, Sat 20.50 cr, Sun 27 cr, Mon 11.75 cr. Total: Rs 704.25 cr."

Check out his post here:

The trade analyst also shared a list of movies that made history at the box-office, with Pushpa 2 topping it, of course. 

The other films on his list are Stree 2, Baahubali 2, PK, 3 Idiots, and Ghajini.

Check out the list here:

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The self-same rampage is repeated in the climax. Pushpa once again dons the guise of Kali. After the hurly-burly is done and a wedding is underway to indicate an end to hostilities, Pushpa 2 points to a Pushpa 3. The final chapter of the trilogy will be titled Pushpa: The Rampage. As if there hasn't been enough already."

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.
 

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Entertainment, Pushpa 2, Entertainment Box Office Collection
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com