Akshay Kumar's Roaring Shout Out To Ajay Devgn's <i>Raid 2</i> Trailer: "I Hope <i>Teri</i> 75th Raid..."

Akshay Kumar gave a roaring shout out to Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 trailer. Akshay Kumar wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Bhai, what a trailer!! I hope teri 75th Raid does 75 weeks in theatres. Good luck Ajay Devgn."

For Riteish Deshmukh, who plays the antagonist in this instalment, Akshay Kumar wrote, "And the evilness suits you."

The trailer of Ajay Devgn's film released on April 8. Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn's character) is back and he won't sleep in peace until he excavates the black stashes at Dadabhai's place. But it won't be an easy investigation as Riteish Deshmukh won't surrender until he plays all his cards.

The bottom line of the trailer is summed up in one dialogue - Riteish Deshmukh asks Ajay Devgn, "Pandava kab se Chakravyuh rach ne laga?" "Kaun kaha mein Pandava hoon, mein toh pura Mahabharat hoon</i>," comes Ajay Devgn's reply.

The trailer is replete with nostalgic elements as Saurabh Shukla (he was the villain in Raid) has a few cameo appearances, reminding the audience of Amay Patnaik's indomitable spirit. Vaani Kapoor plays Ajay Devgn's wife in the film.

Raid 2 is the sequel to Ajay Devgn's 2018 hit Raid. The first instalment was inspired by a real-life Income Tax raid from the 1980s and received widespread acclaim.

Raid 2, the film will be released on May 1, 2025 in theatres.