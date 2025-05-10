<i>Raid 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 has crossed the ₹100 crore-mark at the box office. On Day 9, the crime thriller earned ₹5 crore through ticket sales, as reported by Sacnilk. The film's domestic total now stands at ₹100.75 crore.

On May 9, Raid 2 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 11.78%, the report added. Breaking down the occupancy: for morning shows it was 5.29%, afternoon shows saw 11.08%, evening shows witnessed 10.74% and night shows registered 20.02%.

On May 10, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the day 8 box office figures of Raid 2.

He wrote, “#Raid2 delivers an excellent total in its extended Week 1... The extended weekend [Thursday to Sunday] was superb, while the weekdays – especially Monday and Tuesday – remained rock-solid. #Raid2 witnessed a dip on Wednesday, but bounced back on Thursday – a clear sign that the film is heading for an impressive lifetime total.”

The trade analyst added, “Additionally, with #BhoolChukMaaf opting for a direct-to-digital release, #Raid2 has retained the lion's share of prime shows in Week 2, which should translate into another solid week. #Raid2 [Week 1] Thu 19.71 cr, Fri 13.05 cr, Sat 18.55 cr, Sun 22.52 cr, Mon 7.47 cr, Tue 7.45 cr, Wed 4.81 cr, Thu 5.33 cr. Total: ₹ 98.89 cr.”

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 was released on May 1. A sequel to the 2018 hit Raid, Ajay Devgn reprises his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik. Riteish Deshmukh joins the cast as the antagonist Manohar Dhankar, also known as Dada Manohar Bhai.

Raid 2 has been jointly produced by T-Series Films and Panorama Studios.