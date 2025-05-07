Ajay Devgn Leases Out Mumbai Office Unit For Rs 3.3 Crore: Report

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ajay Devgn has leased an office unit in Mumbai for Rs 5.47 lakh monthly. The unit measures 2,545 sq. ft. and is located in Signature by Lotus. The five-year lease is set from May 2025 to April 2030, with rising rent.

Ajay Devgn, fresh off the success of his latest film Raid 2, has reportedly rented out one of his premium office units in Mumbai. The actor leased out his property in Andheri for Rs 5.47 lakh per month, reported Indian Express, quoting prop-tech platform Square Yards.

The lease and licence agreement for the property were registered earlier this month with a Rs 85,000 stamp duty and Rs 1000 registration fee. The office unit, located in the commercial development Signature by Lotus, spans 2,545 sq. ft. The report also mentioned that the space has been let out to Bombay Design Centre Private Limited.

The lease includes an initial fit-out phase and spans five years, from May 2025 to April 2030. While the rent is Rs 5.47 lakh per month for the first three years, it rises to Rs 6.29 lakh per month in the final two years. During the course of five years, the actor will make Rs 3.3 crore from rent.

In April 2023, Ajay Devgn paid a total of Rs 30.35 crore for three adjacent office units in the same building, for an approximate cost of Rs 10.12 crore per unit. According to Square Yards, the rental yield will be around 6.5% for the first three years of the lease and up to 7.5% for the remaining two years, depending on the conditions of the rental agreement and the estimated cost of acquisition. A Rs 16.42 lakh security deposit is also included in the deal.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn's latest release, Raid 2, is currently running in theatres. The actor's next project is Indra Kumar's Dhamaal 4. The film also features Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi in key roles. The release date of the movie is yet to be announced.

Ajay Devgn also has De De Pyaar De 2 and Son of Sardaar 2 in the line-up.