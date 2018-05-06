Omerta Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao's Film Adds Rs 1 Crore To Its Business

Rajkummar Rao's Omerta 'witnessed growth on Saturday (Day 2),' trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. The film didn't perform well at the box office on Friday and earned Rs 54 lakh. However, Saturday's collections proved to be positive for Omerta. The collections recorded were Rs 1.09 crore and now, Rajkummar Rao's film's total earning stands at Rs 1.64 crore. Omerta witnesses growth on Saturday. While the growth is substantial, the overall total remains on the lower side. Sunday business holds the key. Friday 54 lakhs, Saturday 1.09 crore. Total: Rs 1.64 crore. India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted. Here's the box office report of Rajkummar Rao's Omerta.
#Omerta witnesses growth on Sat... While the growth is substantial, the overall total remains on the lower side... Sun biz holds the key... Fri 54 lakhs, Sat 1.09 cr. Total: 1.64 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2018
Omerta is based on terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh. Rajkummar Rao plays him.
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Omerta 3.5 stars out of 5. "The well-crafted, fast-paced Omerta, much like Hansal Mehta's Shahid and Aligarh, focuses on a man who stands apart from the crowd. Rajkummar Rao gives the film its teeth with a pitch-perfect performance. He slips into the skin of Omar with chilling conviction," he wrote.
Omerta is Rajkummar Rao's fourth film with Hansal Mehta. They have previously made Shahid, CityLights and Aligarh.
CommentsOmerta opened at the box office with Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out (which has made over Rs 9 crore) and Hollywood film Avengers: Infinity War has given both the films a tough competition.
Of making a film like Omerta, Hansal Mehta earlier said, "I want to leave the viewer with a sense of awe, disgust, hate, surprise and let them examine the ramifications of these events on their lives today. But that is the burden of truth - it is uncomfortable and it must be faced."