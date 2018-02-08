Aaradhya, Aishwarya And Abhishek Bachchan Are Back. How Cute Is Aaradhya?

The Bachchans are back in town. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her husband Abhishek with their daughter Aaradhya were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. The family of three was holidaying in Australia, where they also celebrated Abhishek's birthday on February 5. Abhishek was dressed in denims, t-shirt and a jumper while Aishwarya preferred her usual black legging and overcoat, this time paired with a nice silky top. Aaradhya, like Abhishek said a few years ago, was the 'best-dressed Bachchan.' Look at the six-year-old Aaradhya dressed in white and green dress with a denim long shirt and white sneakers. Adorable isn't she?
Earlier, a picture of the Bachchans enjoying an outdoor meal in Australia went viral. In the photo, Aishwarya can be seen sipping a drink while Abhishek appears to be in a conversation with his daughter.
On Wednesday, Abhishek Bachchan's Twitter account was hacked apparently by the same pro-Pakistan group of Turkish hackers, who are believed to have posted 'I love Pakistan' tweets from the account of actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday. After his Twitter account was restored, Abhishek tweeted:
Yes, yes my account got hacked. Quite chuffed that they thought me interesting enough actually . All sorted out now and back to normal. Well.... As normal as it can get.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 7, 2018
Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in 2016's Housefull 3 and he is yet to announce his next project. However, there are reports that he has been cast in the role of Sahir Ludhianvi in a biopic on the poet, which will be produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.