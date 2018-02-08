Aaradhya, Aishwarya And Abhishek Bachchan Are Back. How Cute Is Aaradhya?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek and Aaradhya are back in town. At the airport, Aaradhya was the best dressed Bachchan

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 08, 2018 10:58 IST
The Bachchans are back in town. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her husband Abhishek with their daughter Aaradhya were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. The family of three was holidaying in Australia, where they also celebrated Abhishek's birthday on February 5. Abhishek was dressed in denims, t-shirt and a jumper while Aishwarya preferred her usual black legging and overcoat, this time paired with a nice silky top. Aaradhya, like Abhishek said a few years ago, was the 'best-dressed Bachchan.' Look at the six-year-old Aaradhya dressed in white and green dress with a denim long shirt and white sneakers. Adorable isn't she?
 
Earlier, a picture of the Bachchans enjoying an outdoor meal in Australia went viral. In the photo, Aishwarya can be seen sipping a drink while Abhishek appears to be in a conversation with his daughter.
 


On Wednesday, Abhishek Bachchan's Twitter account was hacked apparently by the same pro-Pakistan group of Turkish hackers, who are believed to have posted 'I love Pakistan' tweets from the account of actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday. After his Twitter account was restored, Abhishek tweeted:
 

Now that the Australia trip is over, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will soon resume filming Fanne Khan, in which she co-stars with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Aishwarya was spotted filming some sequences in Mumbai a few months ago. Aishwarya was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which released in 2016.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in 2016's Housefull 3 and he is yet to announce his next project. However, there are reports that he has been cast in the role of Sahir Ludhianvi in a biopic on the poet, which will be produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

