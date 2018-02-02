Pics: Aishwarya, Aaradhya And Abhishek Bachchan Fly Out On Family Holiday

Highlights
- Abhishek will turn 42 next week
- Aishwarya and Abhishek were twinning in black
- Aaradhya is the couple's only child
Aishwarya looked chic in black dress, high boots and picked up a red lip colour to go with her outfit. Abhishek wore a black leather jacket with white t-shirt and blue denim. Aishwarya turned 44 on November 1 while Aaradhaya celebrated her sixth birthday on November 16.
Here are Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya's pictures at the airport.
Some days ago, Aishwarya and Aaradhya's picture, twinning in blue, went crazy viral.
Aishwarya's birthday was a family-only affair due to her father Krishnaraj Rai's death in March. She went to Siddhivinayak temple in the afternoon with Aaradhya and mother Vrinda Rai.
T 2716 - And as for this little bundle .. he wanted the fluffy 'buddhi ka baal' cone .. so we took him to the stall made one for him and the joy of getting it is just priceless .. Abram, jr Shahrukh .. delectable !! pic.twitter.com/8SMF9YsH7p— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2017
T 2716 - And the birthday girl glows at her celebration .. demure in her new dress .. considerate in sharing her cake .. and the pride of the family .. girls always are .. pic.twitter.com/5mNiaipeoq— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2017
Abhishek and Aishwarya have been married since 2007 and Aaradhya is the couple's only child. The duo have co-starred together in films such as Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Na Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2 and Guru. Raavan released after their marriage. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's next film is Fanne Khan while Abhishek began shooting for Manmarziya some weekends ago.