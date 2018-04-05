John Abraham's Parmanu Co-Producers Say Fight Is On, 'He'll Become The Laughing Stock'

Actor John Abraham on Wednesday released a new poster of his upcoming film Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran and shared the film's revised release date (on May 4) along with a statement saying that no criminal case has been filed against his company JA Productions by 'former' co-producers KriArj Entertainment. However, Prernaa Arora, who co-owns producers KriArj Entertainment, contradicted John Abraham's statement and told mid-day that her company has filed a complaint against John's company. She also said: "We are planning to approach the Producers Guild (The Film and Television Producers Guild of India) and make an official complaint with them as well. John will become the laughing stock of the industry when the truth comes out. His case will serve as an example (for others)."
- John Abraham shared the new release date of Parmanu, which is May 4
- The new poster of Parmanu doesn't mention KriArj Entertainment
- Prernaa Arora said her company is taking action against John Abraham
The latest poster also doesn't mention Prernaa's company unlike the previous posters. Take a look:
A statement released on behalf of John Abraham's company alleged that the "delay in payments/non-payments, have caused delays in the post production work," news agency PTI reported. Over the weekend, John's production firm also announced that the partnership between them and KriArj had been terminated, which the latter said in a statement is "invalid and illegal."
"Our rights in the film as a joint producer/presenter and owner of all rights are fully secured, we have always fulfilled all our commitments till date and have clear intent to continue doing so," a statement from KriArj Entertainment read, reports PTI.
The filming of Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran completed in 2017 but the release date was rescheduled thrice to avoid a box office clash first with "Padmaavat" and then with PadMan and Pari, both of which were also co-produced by KriArj Entertainment.
