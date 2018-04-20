Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan. Just Like This, Forever. On 11th Wedding Anniversary, Some Of Their Best Pics

Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan got married in 2007 in Mumbai

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 20, 2018 13:17 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan. Just Like This, Forever. On 11th Wedding Anniversary, Some Of Their Best Pics

Abhishek had posted this picture with Aishwarya on 9th wedding anniversary (Courtesy: bachchan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Their daughter Aaradhya is six-years-old
  2. Last year, the celebrations were muted due to Aishwarya's father's death
  3. They have also co-starred in several films together
Star couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary today (April 20). The couple married in an extremely private ceremony in Mumbai and in 2011, they became parents to a baby girl, whom they named Aaradhya. Aishwarya and Abhishek are one of Bollywood's most-loved couples. They have also co-starred in several films together. Last year, the celebrations were muted due to the death of Aishwarya's father Krishnaraj Rai. However, Abhishek thanked everyone for their good wishes and tweeted, "And just like that, it's been 10 years. Thank you all for the wishes for Aishwarya and I. Lots of love."

On Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's 11th wedding anniversary, we have collated their journey together with a few pictures below. (You can thank us later).

This picture was posted by Abhishek on their ninth wedding anniversary. "9 years of togetherness, love and hugs!" he wrote.
 
 

9 years of togetherness, love and hugs!

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on



This is what 'happiness' means for Abhishek.
 
 

Happiness. Pic courtesy - @srishtibehlarya

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on



(Cute isn't it?)

When Aishwarya and Aaradhya came to cheer for Abhishek's kabaddi team.
 
 

Triple A!! @jaipur_pinkpanthers #BestSupport

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on



Aishwarya and Abhishek have got each other's back, always.
 
 

Got eachothers back! #flashbackfriday

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on



We absolutely loved this selfie of them.
 
 

Yessssss! C'mon India!!! #jaihind

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on



This picture of Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya was taken some years ago and Durga Puja.
 
 

#durgapuja

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on



Abhishek posted this picture on his parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's anniversary.
 
 

Happy 43rd wedding anniversary Ma and PA.

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on



Comments
The Bachchans went to cheer for Big B when he got the National Award for Piku.
 
 

#nationalawards #bestactor #piku #proudson

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 44, and Abhishek Bachchan, 41, have co-starred in films like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Na Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2, Guru and Raavan. Aishwarya is currently filming Fanne Khan while Abhishek's next release will be the work-in-progress Manmarziyan.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Aishwarya Rai Bachchanaishwarya rai abhishek bachchan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleMaya Kodnani

................................ Advertisement ................................