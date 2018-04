Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan. Just Like This, Forever. On 11th Wedding Anniversary, Some Of Their Best Pics

Highlights Their daughter Aaradhya is six-years-old Last year, the celebrations were muted due to Aishwarya's father's death They have also co-starred in several films together

Star couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary today (April 20). The couple married in an extremely private ceremony in Mumbai and in 2011, they became parents to a baby girl, whom they named Aaradhya . Aishwarya and Abhishek are one of Bollywood's most-loved couples. They have also co-starred in several films together. Last year, the celebrations were muted due to the death of Aishwarya's father Krishnaraj Rai. However, Abhishek thanked everyone for their good wishes and tweeted, "And just like that, it's been 10 years. Thank you all for the wishes for Aishwarya and I. Lots of love."On Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's 11th wedding anniversary, we have collated their journey together with a few pictures below. (You can thank us later).This picture was posted by Abhishek on their ninth wedding anniversary. "9 years of togetherness, love and hugs!" he wrote.This is what 'happiness' means for Abhishek.(Cute isn't it?)When Aishwarya and Aaradhya came to cheer for Abhishek's kabaddi team.Aishwarya and Abhishek have got each other's back, always.We absolutely loved this selfie of them.This picture of Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya was taken some years ago and Durga Puja.Abhishek posted this picture on his parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's anniversary. The Bachchans went to cheer for Big B when he got the National Award forAishwarya Rai Bachchan, 44, and Abhishek Bachchan, 41, have co-starred in films likeand. Aishwarya is currently filmingwhile Abhishek's next release will be the work-in-progress