Aaradhya Bachchan, 6, Was Nita Ambani's Special Guest At Akash-Shloka Party: Reports

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya, who is all of six, was the special guest at Nita and Mukesh Ambani's party , held on Monday evening for their son Akash and his fiancee Shloka Mehta. Looking cute as a button, Aaradhya arrived at the venue with her mom and soon, the spotlight followed the ever-stylish mother-daughter duo. Pinkvilla reports that Nita Ambani had 'specifically invited Aaradhya to the party.' She is a student of Mumbai's Dhirubai Ambani International School, which was founded by Ms Ambani. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were dressed perfectly for the big bash. The actress in a strapless black Osman gown and Aaradhya wore a princess-like pink-coloured outfit with matching hairband, white stockings and silver shoes."There were other children invited too and what only a handful know is that it was Nita Ambani who specifically invited Aaradhya to the party. When Nita Ambani called to personally invite Aishwarya, she requested the actress to get Aaradhya too, because a small ballet was being presented by some young children at the party. She told Aishwarya that she wanted Aaradhya to enjoy the ballet as the child's school was closed anyway for spring," a guest at the party told Pinkvilla , adding that Kokilaben Ambani (Mukesh Ambani's mother), is 'extremely fond of Aaradhya.' You might have seen the pink dress before on Aaradhya. She wore it at last year's Cannes Film Festival when she accompanied her mom to the final red carpet appearance.It wasn't for the first time that Aaradhya was seen at an Ambani bash. Last year, Aaradhya, with the entire Bachchan family, went to their Ganesh Chaturthi party.Akash Ambani got engaged to Shloka Mehta daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta in Goa over the weekend. The party was also attended by stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Kiran Rao and others.