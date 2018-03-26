At Ambani Party For Akash And Shloka: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif And Other Stars

Nita and Mukesh Ambani are hosting a grand party for their son Akash, who got engaged to Shloka Mehta

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 26, 2018 22:04 IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya at the party

  1. Akash and Shloka got engaged in Goa
  2. Several Bollywood stars are expected to attend the party
  3. Katrina was the first celeb to arrive
Nita and Mukesh Ambani are hosting a grand party for their son Akash and his fiancée Shloka Mehta in Mumbai. The young couple got engaged over the weekend in Goa. Several Bollywood stars and other prominent personalities are expected to attend the party. Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her daughter Aaradhya, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar and Kiran Rao have already arrived. They were photographed outside the venue - see pictures below. Akash is the eldest of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh and Nita Ambani three children. Akash's fiancee Shloka is the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta. The families are yet to release an official statement on their engagement and wedding. On Sunday evening, the Ambanis, along with Shloka, visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta have reportedly studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Please welcome Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. The couple posed happily for the paparazzi. See Akash and Shloka's picture here.
 
akash shloka ndtv

Shah Rukh Khan posed for the shutterbugs.
 
srk ndtv

Aishwarya opted for a black gown while Aaradhya looked cute as a buttion in pink.
 
aishwarya rai bachchan ndtv

Katrina Kaif smiled as she made her way to the venue.
 
katrina kaif

Karan Johar and Kiran Rao posed together.
 
karan johar ndtv

SRK and Karan Johar also posed with Akash and Shloka.
 
srk ndtv

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan made a couple entry.
 
zaheer khan sagarika ndtv

Harbhajan Singh at the party.
 
harbhajan ndtv

News agency PTI reported that Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding is planned for early December and festivities will be hosted over four-five days, possibly December 8-12, at a five star hotel in Mumbai.

See pictures of the Ambani family with Shloka at Siddhivinayak Temple. Apart from Akash, Nita and Mukesh Ambani are also parents to daughter Isha and son Anant.
 
ambanis ndtv
 
akash shloka ndtv

The Ambanis have previously hosted some star-studded parties for Bollywood celebrities.

Shloka's dad Russel Mehta is the owner of Rosy Blue Diamonds. Shloka is believed to have studied at Princeton University and the London School of Economics.
 

