Abhishek Bachchan Posted This Pic Of Wife Aishwarya And Himself On 11th Wedding Anniversary

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, wish you both a very happy 11th wedding anniversary. (Where's the party, guys?) One of Bollywood's most-favourite couples Aishwarya and Abhishek married on April 20, 2007, in a private ceremony in Mumbai. Every year on this day, Abhishek thanks his fans for their wishes and posts a picture with Aishwarya. This time, he shared a painting made for them by one of their fans and captioned it as, "11 years," adding a heart emoticon. (It's 11 years, already? Wow). Aishwarya and Abhishek have co-starred together in several films and 2010's Raavan was their last movie with each other. They are parents to a cute daughter Aaradhya, 6.
Highlights
- Abhishek shared a painting made by one of their fans
- They are parents to a daughter Aaradhya
- They are co-stars of films like Guru, Raavan
Here's the picture Abhishek shared.
They didn't celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary due to Aishwarya's father Krishnaraj Rai's death in March. Abhishek simply thanked their well-wishers with a tweet. "And just like that, it's been 10 years. Thank you all for the wishes for Aishwarya and I. Lots of love," he wrote. Later in the day, Aishwarya and Abhishek had visited the Siddhivinayak Temple with Aaradhya.
And just like that.... It's been 10 years! Thank you all for the wishes for Aishwarya and I. Lots of love.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 20, 2017
On their ninth wedding anniversary, their fans were treated to a beautiful picture of the couple. In the picture, Abhishek and Aishwarya shared a warm hug and he captioned the post as, "9 years of togetherness, love and hugs!"
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 44, is a former Miss World. She is the star of films such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar and Guzaarish. Abhishek Bachchan, 41, is the son of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. He is best-known for his roles in films like Refugee, Bunty Aur Babli, Yuva, Guru, Sarkar Raj, Paa and Dostana.
Comments
Aishwarya's next film is Fanne Khan while Abhishek is shooting for Manmarziyan.