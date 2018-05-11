Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Flies Out Of Mumbai With, Of Course, Aaradhya Cannes: Ash and Aaradhya walked with heavy security by their side - Aishwarya, tightly held Aaradhya as she escorted her daughter through the airport

Going by her travel dates, Aishwarya will check in to the French Riviera a day before she makes a stunning appearance on the red carpet. She is scheduled to walk the Cannes red carpet on May 12 and May 13. This year will mark Aishwarya's 17th year at the prestigious film festival, to which Aaradhya has been accompanying her since she was a baby. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will represent cosmetics giant L'Oreal at Cannes and is one of the three Bollywood stars to represent the brand at the festival.



Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut and Huma Qureshi have already debuted on the Cannes red carpet last night - even Kangana opted for a sequinned Zuhair Murad gown. Pakistani actress Mahira Khan will also make their red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year.





Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flew out of Mumbai for the French Riviera on Thursday night. Travelling with her was her favourite travel buddy - her six-year-old daughter Aaradhya. Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya walked with heavy security by their side - Aishwarya, tightly held Aaradhya as she escorted her daughter through the airport. Aaradhya, who is accustomed to the ways of being a star daughter by now, also greeted the paparazzi with a smile. The mother-daughter duo were coordinated in black - the little one was cute as a button in a patch-worked dress while Aishwarya opted for black separates to go with a cape. Ash picked for white sneakers to go with her all-black look.Going by her travel dates, Aishwarya will check in to the French Riviera a day before she makes a stunning appearance on the red carpet. She is scheduled to walk the Cannes red carpet on May 12 and May 13. This year will mark Aishwarya's 17th year at the prestigious film festival, to which Aaradhya has been accompanying her since she was a baby. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will represent cosmetics giant L'Oreal at Cannes and is one of the three Bollywood stars to represent the brand at the festival. Of the other two, Deepika Padukone has already sashayed down the Croisette this year - she walked the ramp in a sheer Zuhair Murad gown last night and is yet to make another appearance tonight. Sonam Kapoor, who just got married, will walk the red carpet on May 14 and May 15.Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut and Huma Qureshi have already debuted on the Cannes red carpet last night - even Kangana opted for a sequinned Zuhair Murad gown. Pakistani actress Mahira Khan will also make their red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year.