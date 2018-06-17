Father's Day: Kajol, Ranbir, Sonam, Others Share Million Dollar Throwback Pics From Their Childhood

Father's Day: Some actors shared throwback pictures while others opted for recent ones which were equally good

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 17, 2018 15:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Father's Day: Kajol, Ranbir, Sonam, Others Share Million Dollar Throwback Pics From Their Childhood

Sonam Kapoor shared this picture on Father's Day. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kajol, Ranbir and Sonam's throwback photos are pure gold
  2. Bobby Deol shared a 'blast from the past' which is adorable
  3. Sanjay Dutt shared a collage of himself with Shahraan, Iqra and Trishala
Its Father's Day today and Bollywood celebrities have bombarded social media with throwback pictures and heart felt messages for their respective fathers. On this special occasion, we have handpicked a few of our favourite throwback moments shared by Bollywood actors - from Ranbir Kapoor's "awkward teenager moment" with dad Rishi Kapoor, to Sonam Kapoor's "oh-so-adorable" picture with her "main man" Anil Kapoor and the list cannot be complete without a mention of Bobby Deol's "blast from the past" picture featuring Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol. Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Karan Johar and Esha Deol also shared their favourite old photos with their Dads on the Internet.

These pictures of Bollywood celebrities reminiscing over old days with their fathers are pure gold.
 
 

Happy Father's Day people. I remember ......

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on


 
 
 
 
 
 


Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote a moving note for his father Yash Johar, who he lost to cancer in 2004. He wrote: "He taught me the strength of goodness....the overemphasis on success and even the positives of failure....I miss seeing him but I talk to him every day! He is my morning prayer."
 


Not a throwback picture per say, but Anushka Sharma's million-dollar picture with her father, from her engagement ceremony, sent the Internet into a meltdown.
 

Throwback pictures are just one aspect of the Father's Day celebrations, celebrity dads also shared adorable pictures from the recent past and we assure you, some of the pictures will definitely make you go aww. Sanjay Dutt shared a collage with his twins Shahraan and Iqra (with Maanyata) and his daughter Trishala (with his first wife Richa Sharma). He wrote: "Blessed to be a father to such amazing kids!"
 


Raazi actor Vicky Kaushal also shared a picture from the sets of his upcoming film Sanju and wrote: "My source of inspiration. My pillar of strength. Happy Father's Day Papa Kaushal."
 


Comments
Though Aayush didn't share his picture with son Ahil so his wife Arpita Khan Sharma did the needful:
 


Which celeb post did you like the most? Tell us in comments below.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

KajolFathers Daysonam kapoor

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsHIVFIFAPaytmAmazonOlaOnePlus 6Redmi Note 5 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................