Father's Day: Kajol, Ranbir, Sonam, Others Share Million Dollar Throwback Pics From Their Childhood

These pictures of Bollywood celebrities reminiscing over old days with their fathers are pure gold.
Awkward teenager moment with papa #JaaduKiJhappi@chintskap#RanbirKapoorpic.twitter.com/gS8Q4zCQoE— Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) June 17, 2018
Happy Father's Day to my main man! To have you as a role model has been my greatest gift and I wish I had words to tell you how much I love you daddy. @AnilKapoor#JaaduKiJhappipic.twitter.com/OLKT35QPxn— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 17, 2018
"To live in One's heart is not to die" Thank you for teaching me to respect myself, thank you for teaching me to fight for the right reason , thank you for making me strong & Independent & most of all Thank you for showing me the value of integrity & kindness. I will always love you & always miss you. Your memory lives inside me & always inspires me to be the best version of myself You are & always will be my Hero #happyfathersday to all the fathers out there #myhero #myconscious #mystrength #missyou
...my father,my hero ! @aapkadharam happy Father's Day! pic.twitter.com/fJ6pNhkED4— Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) June 17, 2018
Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote a moving note for his father Yash Johar, who he lost to cancer in 2004. He wrote: "He taught me the strength of goodness....the overemphasis on success and even the positives of failure....I miss seeing him but I talk to him every day! He is my morning prayer."
Not a throwback picture per say, but Anushka Sharma's million-dollar picture with her father, from her engagement ceremony, sent the Internet into a meltdown.
June 17, 2018
Throwback pictures are just one aspect of the Father's Day celebrations, celebrity dads also shared adorable pictures from the recent past and we assure you, some of the pictures will definitely make you go aww. Sanjay Dutt shared a collage with his twins Shahraan and Iqra (with Maanyata) and his daughter Trishala (with his first wife Richa Sharma). He wrote: "Blessed to be a father to such amazing kids!"
Raazi actor Vicky Kaushal also shared a picture from the sets of his upcoming film Sanju and wrote: "My source of inspiration. My pillar of strength. Happy Father's Day Papa Kaushal."
