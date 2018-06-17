Father's Day: Akshay Kumar Needs Help In Arranging Daughter Nitara's Gift. Any Suggestions?

Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara asked for a pet as gift... a very specific gift

Updated: June 17, 2018 14:13 IST
Akshay Kumar with his daughter Nitara. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar is a dad in crisis on this Father's day. You would be too if your 5-year-old daughter asked for a unicorn with wings as pet. Akshay Kumar shared a picture if his daughter Nitara looking longingly at a Unicorn installation along with a conversation he had with his little one, which will make you ROFL. He wrote: "It's #FathersDay and the little one asks, 'Dad, can I have a pet?' My fatherly love taking over, 'Of course Beta what would you like?' She, 'Dad, can you get me a Unicorn with wings?' Cut, na? Nitara definitely takes after her mother Twinkle Khanna (she says so too), whose sense of humour has everyone on splits.

Here's Akshay's post on Father's Day:
 


Akshay Kumar is married to Twinkle Khanna and they are parents to 15-year-old Aarav and 5-year-old Nitara. Twinkle is a former actress (Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Mela, Badshah and Jab Pyaar Kissi Se Hota Hai) and she is currently a columnist and author. She has two published books - Mrs Funnybones (a collection of her columns) and The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad (a collection of short stories).

Akshay Kumar manages to strike a balance between his dad duties and films. After the release of PadMan earlier this year, Akshay took off for a vacation with his family. After returning he shifted his focus to Reema Kagti's Gold, up for release on August 15.

Akshay has several other projects after Gold including Housefull 4, Kesari and 2.0, in which he co-stars with Rajinikanth.

