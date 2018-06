Father's Day: Akshay Kumar Needs Help In Arranging Daughter Nitara's Gift. Any Suggestions?

Akshay Kumar with his daughter Nitara. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Akshay shared a conversation he had with Nitara which is too funny Akshay and Twinkle are parents to Aarav, 15 and Nitara, 5 Akshay's upcoming film is Gold

Akshay Kumar is a dad in crisis on this Father's day. You would be too if your 5-year-old daughter asked for a unicorn with wings as pet. Akshay Kumar shared a picture if his daughter Nitara looking longingly at a Unicorn installation along with a conversation he had with his little one, which will make you ROFL. He wrote: "It's #FathersDay and the little one asks, 'Dad, can I have a pet?' My fatherly love taking over, 'Of course Beta what would you like?' She, 'Dad, can you get me a Unicorn with wings?' Cut, Nitara definitely takes after her mother Twinkle Khanna (she says so too), whose sense of humour has everyone on splits.Here's Akshay's post on Father's Day:Akshay Kumar is married to Twinkle Khanna and they are parents to 15-year-old Aarav and 5-year-old Nitara. Twinkle is a former actress (and) and she is currently a columnist and author. She has two published books -(a collection of her columns) and(a collection of short stories). Akshay Kumar manages to strike a balance between his dad duties and films . After the release ofearlier this year, Akshay took off for a vacation with his family. After returning he shifted his focus to Reema Kagti's, up for release on August 15.Akshay has several other projects afterincludingand, in which he co-stars with Rajinikanth.