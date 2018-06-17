Father's Day: Akshay Kumar Needs Help In Arranging Daughter Nitara's Gift. Any Suggestions?

Help!! It's #FathersDay and the little one asks "Dad, can I have a pet?" My fatherly love taking over,"Of course Beta what would you like?" She,"Dad, can you get me a Unicorn with wings ?" Any suggestions ? #DaddysLilGirl

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Jun 16, 2018 at 10:25pm PDT