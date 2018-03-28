Twinkle Khanna On 'Shielding' Her Children: 'It's Become More Difficult'

Can you believe, there was a time, when social media wasn't around? At this time, it is nearly impossible to imagine Bollywood without social media and vice-e-versa. One of the many reasons; it helped bridge the gap between fans and their favourite celebrities. In addition to this, Twinkle Khanna feels that social media has also helped the current generation in Bollywood to 'handle the glare of the spotlight.' Talking about why she and husband Akshay Kumar maintain their kids' privacy, Twinkle Khanna told news agency IANS, "It has become increasingly more difficult to keep our children shielded within our fishbowl existence but I also console myself with the fact that this generation growing up with social media at the forefront is probably more equipped to handle the glare of the spotlight than we were."
Twinkle Khanna is one of the many Bollywood celebrities, who are quite active on social media. She has over 3.2 million followers on Instagram and 4.81 million followers on Twitter.
Her Instagram account is filled with posts about her family, kids, holidays etc., much to the delight of their fans. Earlier this month, she posted a picture of a trespassing peahen and her peachicks, who visited her family while they were on a vacation.
Twinkle was born to Bollywood actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, in December 1974. She also has a younger sister Rinke Khanna. Following the footsteps of her parents, Twinkle made Bollywood debut with Barsaat (1995), opposite Bobby Deol. So far, she has acted in 17 films. Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (2001) was her last film as an actress. However, in Tees Maar Khan, she made a cameo appearance.
She is busy with writing columns, books and producing films at the moment. PadMan was her first film as a producer. The film was headlined by Akshay Kumar and also featured Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in prominent roles.